Mystics rookie is quietly becoming Paige Bueckers’ biggest Rookie of the Year threat

It only took one game for a Sonia Citron to emerge as a real threat to Paige Bueckers for WNBA Rookie of the Year. In her season opening game against the Atlanta Dream, Citron scored 19 points en route to an upset win for the Mystics.

Last night, she had another double-digit scoring effort, albeit in a close loss against the Golden State Valkyries. The Mystics may have lost 76-74, but again Citron should promise, scoring 10 points and adding eight rebounds. It was a near double-double and displayed the rookie's ability this early in the season.

It is her third game of the season and third game where she scored more than 10 points. In her second game, she added 15 points in a win against the Connecticut Sun. The Mystics are 2-1 and off to an impressive start despite being predicted to be near the bottom of the league with other teams such as the Chicago Sky.

Citron is now averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. Her pairing with fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen, who also had 10 points in the loss, is giving the Mystics some hope this season.

Sonia Citron is a serious candidate for WNBA Rookie of the Year

It has been an impressive start, and last night also should that she can do more than score. The eight rebounds prove she may be a valuable asset off the paint. Citron is leading all rookies in scoring early in the season, but pre-draft scouting reports pinned her value on her versatility at both ends of the floor and ability to contribute in multiple ways.

The rookie was a standout for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during her collegiate career. She was named First Team All-ACC during her season, leading the team to a berth in the Sweet Sixteen.

Paige Bueckers was drafted first overall and was the clear-cut favorite for the top prize for a rookie this season. But unlike last season, when Caitlin Clark dominated all rookies and won the award easily, Bueckers may have a run for her money with a player like Citron.

If she continues to score in the double-digits throughout the season and improves in other areas of her game, such as assists and rebounds, she may bump Bueckers out of the favorite spot. Bueckers is currently averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, but shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the arc for the 0-3 Wings.

Starting on May 28 Citron and the Mystics will have a chance to prove they are for real with four straight games against Caitlin Clark and the Fever or Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty. For a player like Citron, if she can hold her own against stout defenses, it will be a huge step in her young career.