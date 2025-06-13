Najee Harris is already making the Steelers regret letting him go

Former Steelers running back Najee Harris has shown great strides during offseason practices with his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers coaching staff has been impressed with Harris so far in OTAs.

"I'm blown away," Greg Roman, the Chargers' offensive coordinator, said. "His knowledge, movement, and ability. It's exciting,"

The Chargers signed Harris to a one-year, $9.25 million contract in March. Harris is familiar with the Los Angeles area, having grown up in Martinez, California.

Najee Harris career with the Steelers ended prematurely

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 24th overall pick. In his four seasons in a Steelers uniform, Harris rushed for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns. Harris played in all 17 games every season and rushed for over 1,000 yards every year with the Steelers.

The Steelers declined to pick up Harris' fifth year option this offseason, which allowed the Chargers to sign him. Harris was a workhorse back for a Steelers offense that is predicated on a successful running game. In his place, Pittsburgh will turn to Jaylen Warren and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.

What to expect of Najee Harris with the Chargers

The addition of Najee Harris to the Chargers will improve the team's backfield especially after the loss of JK Dobbins who signed with the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Harris will be joining a rushing room that includes North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who the Chargers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft with the 22nd overall pick.

Hampton was one of the best running backs in college football last season rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, which ranked third in rushing behind Arizona State's Cam Skattebo and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

It'll be interesting to see how Hampton and Harris will split carries with the Chargers, as that seems to be the expectation with both running backs next season. With the Chargers, Harris has the opportunity to thrive as a running back more than he did during his tenure with the Steelers.

The Chargers' offense provides Harris with a better quarterback situation with Justin Herbert and a more efficient offensive line. An offensive line group that features Joe Alt and Mekhi Benton is a major upgrade from the struggling offensive line he had in Pittsburgh. Having Jim Harbaugh as head coach, whose coaching philosophy is leaning on the run game, will also benefit Harris.