Najee Harris NFL free agency landing spots: Strengthen contender or elevate riser?
By DJ Dunson
During Najee Harris’ four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has been a metronome of production. However, for a running back who has produced 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns, his reputation is that of someone who has gained 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. That may be due to the 3.9 yards per carry he’s averaged behind a poor to middling offensive line or his penchant for vanishing in big games.
As a result of the Steelers declining the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Harris is entering the free agency open waters at the age of 27, which is typically when running backs drop off a cliff. The xceptions are rare generational backs such as Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley. Harris has never lived up to those expectations or his rookie-year production.
Those worries may have an impact on his market value. His current market value is approximately $9.2 million annually according to Spoctrac, which would have been eighth highest in the NFL last season among running backs. Even if competition doesn't drive up the price tag, that’s about what David Montgomery earned for the Lions and still may be too rich for Pittsburgh's blood.
Returning to the Steelers is still a possibility, but the appetite doesn’t appear there for this relationship to continue. If he moves on from Pittsburgh as many expect, several teams can merge as reading contenders for Harris’ services.
Minnesota Vikings
Heading into the 2025 season Minnesota looks light in the depth chart at running back. Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott are the only Vikings running backs under contract. Aaron Jones rushed for over 1100 yards last season and gained 400 yards receiving. However, he’ll turn 31 next season. If they return Sam Darnold for another playoff run, Harris would be an infusion of youth. How many teams can say that?
Additionally, Darnold, Justin Jefferson, T.J.Hockenson, and the totality of that passing attack would be a deterrent for defensive fronts who stacked the box against Harris in Pttsburgh’s bland passing attack.
Las Vegas Raiders
Pete Carroll’s hiring as head coach has manifested speculation that the Raiders would poach Russell Wilson, who played in two Super Bowls for Carroll. However, Harris also looks like a real possibility.
The Raiders are one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season they’re leading rusher Alex Mattison only 420 yards and four trips to pay dirt on the ground while averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Pittsburgh has higher aspirations for 2025, but the Raiders may view Harris with much more reverence for his consistency, especially in comparison to what they worked with last season. However, Harris would have to subject himself to more seasons that end like his last few in Pittsburgh or worse.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams wore the entire weight of the franchise over his shoulders last season. The Bears have done a solid job of providing him with offensive talent and should have flexibility under the cap to do more renovations(not to their stadium though).
Johnson schemed well with the last Alabama back to operate out of the backfield in his offense. After watching Jahmyr Gibbs flourish in Ben Johnson’s creative system, every running back in the league would be banging down the door to play for him. The aforementioned former Chicago Bear, David Montgomery had a career year during his first full season as a Lion at the age of 27.
The impact of Johnson’s influence on Caleb Williams, the passing attack and wins are what he’ll be judged on, but in Chicago, they need powerful, dynamic runners who can operate in those frosty December or January gamedays when the Windy City is living up to its nickname.
However, he could have the type of effect on the ground game that Greg Roman did during his first season on the Chargers staff. Great playcallers and coaches elevate everyone. The Bears would also present Harris with his best opportunity to show off more of the pass-catching ability we heard about when he was drafted.