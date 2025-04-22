NASCAR reportedly bringing championship weekend back to fan-favorite track

It looks like NASCAR's championship weekend is going back to a fan-favorite track to cap off the 2026 season. According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Homestead-Miami Speedway is expected to be the site of championship weekend next season, returning to a spot it once held on the schedule from 2002-2019 before Phoenix Raceway took over in 2020.

NEWS: Homestead-Miami Speedway to host the 2026 championship races for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series, sources tell @TheAthletic.



Story below includes the reasoning behind the decision and what NASCAR plans to do with championship weekend beyond 2026. https://t.co/CkJvEslrji — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) April 21, 2025

Although the official announcement is planned in the next few weeks, it sounds like Homestead-Miami Speedway is getting its spot back at the end of the season. The track played host to a regular-season race in 2020 and 2021 before moving back to the playoffs the last three seasons, where it served as the second race in the Round of 8. NASCAR's three national series already visited the speedway earlier this season on March 23 as the date shifted back to the spring.

As excited as most fans will be for Homestead's return as the host site for championship weekend, Bianchi said the 1.5-mile track is only scheduled to be in that spot for 2026. While NASCAR declined to comment on the matter, it is expected that championship weekend will rotate every season, with the location moving from one track to another. It is important to keep in mind, though, that NASCAR usually crowns a champion in November, which narrows down the list of potential sites to crown its champions. That is likely one of the main reasons Phoenix is expected to stay in the rotation as the site for championship weekend, as sources told The Athletic.

Why Homestead's return to championship weekend is long overdue

With five championship weekends under its belt and another one on the way in November, Phoenix Raceway certainly looks the part of a championship venue. After all, its amenities are immense, giving race fans plenty to do leading up to or during the race taking place. However, the racing product at Phoenix is not near as good as it is at Homestead, particularly with the current car.

The inability for drivers to consistently make many passes usually leads to little drama and fewer battles for the lead, which is exactly what you want a championship race to come down to. Even though Homestead lacks the amenities Phoenix has in place, the product on the track is what fans love most about the venue. Last October, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick passed Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in the final turn to win in thrilling fashion and punch his ticket to the championship race. Earlier this season, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson went from fourth to first in the final 20 laps to win, showing how much of a role the driver can play on the high tire-wear racetrack.

Not to mention, NASCAR's Next Gen Car has not raced as well on shorter tracks, similar to the one-mile layout at Phoenix. In contrast, the racing on intermediates has improved immensely, leading to even more fan support about bringing the championship race back to Miami. With the 2025 race weekend already wrapped up, this gives track president Guillermo Santa Cruz and all those involved more time to make improvements and upgrades to ensure fans have the best experience possible.

Phoenix Raceway loses championship weekend, but still keeps its two races on the schedule and likely will remain in the running for more championship races in the future. Most importantly, the fan-favorite Homestead-Miami Speedway slots back into a familiar spot it held for so many years. With so much debate about the performance and maneuverability of the current car, a track like Homestead is the perfect location for championship weekend. A driver can make a huge difference on the racy surface, which is exactly how a championship race should be decided at season's end.