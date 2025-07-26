NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series IRP results: TSport 200 winner, order and points update

Following Corey Heim's series-leading fifth win of the season at Lime Rock Park and a three-week break, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night for the running of the TSport 200, which saw Layne Riggs have a career performance to pick up his second win in the last three races.
How the TSport 200 unfolded at IRP
Heim led the field to green for the 200-lap race after qualifying was rained out earlier in the day. While Heim controlled the early portion of the race and continued his streak of leading in each race this season, Riggs drove his way through the field from 11th and grabbed the lead on Lap 22. Heim faded back to fifth and Riggs pulled away to win the 60-lap opening stage.
The pit stops following the Stage 1 conclusion mixed things up when Heim lost four spots after having to back up in his stall and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain lost his left front tire on pit road. Riggs stayed out front until the race's only caution for incident came out for Josh Reaume on Lap 100. Reaume had just hopped in the truck moments earlier after a driver change with Alan Waller.
Chastain received the free pass while Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Kaden Honeycutt and Ben Rhodes were among a group of drivers who elected to pit under the caution on Lap 102 for fresh tires. Riggs held them off to win the second stage, but Friesen, Rhodes and Enfinger were close behind in second, third and fourth.
Friesen, who was making his 200th series start on his 42nd birthday, elected to stay on the track on his older tires for the final stage. The tires only kept him in the lead for 15 laps until Riggs maneuvered around him with 55 laps to go.
Layne Riggs dominates, Corey Heim claims regular-season title at IRP: Finishing order, results and points update
Despite a late charge from Corey Day, who drove his way up to second during the final 71-lap run to the finish, Riggs proved to be too much all night long, keeping Day in check to win by 1.939 seconds. He led a race-high 160 of the 200 laps and led more laps Friday night than he had all season. The win is his second in the last three races, his second of the season and the fourth of his career.
The rest of the top 10 behind Riggs and Day were Heim, Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Chastain and Rajah Caruth. Friesen orginally finished third, but was disqualified for being too low on front heights in post-race inspection.
With his third-place finish, Heim clinched the regular-season championship with two races remaining. He entered the night needing to be more than 122 points ahead of the second-place driver in the standings, which he did by holding a 143-point advantage on Smith. It is his second regular-season title after previously claiming it in 2023.
Other notable finishers include Rhodes (11th), Honeycutt (14th), Brenden Queen (16th), Matt Crafton (18th), Gio Ruggiero (25th), Toni Breidinger (26th), Frankie Muniz (27th) and Friesen (35th).
TSport 200 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Layne Riggs
60
2nd
Corey Day
0
3rd
Corey Heim
45
4th
Grant Enfinger
48
5th
Ty Majeski
46
6th
Chandler Smith
46
7th
Daniel Hemric
30
8th
Tyler Ankrum
34
9th
Ross Chastain
0
10th
Rajah Caruth
31
11th
Ben Rhodes
37
12th
Luke Fenhaus
28
13th
Tanner Gray
25
14th
Kaden Honeycutt
29
15th
Jake Garcia
23
16th
Brenden Queen
21
17th
Connor Mosack
22
18th
Matt Crafton
19
19th
Dawson Sutton
18
20th
Jack Wood
17
21st
Matt Mills
16
22nd
Andres Perez
15
23rd
Brent Crews
14
24th
Spencer Boyd
13
25th
Gio Ruggiero
12
26th
Toni Breidinger
11
27th
Frankie Muniz
10
28th
Greg Van Alst
9
29th
Jordan Anderson
0
30th
Jayson Alexander
7
31st
Norm Benning
6
32nd
Alan Waller
5
33rd
Boston Oliver
4
34th
Cody Dennison
3
35th
Stewart Friesen
2
While Heim clinched the regular-season title on Friday night, there are still two more opportunities for drivers to improve their points position between now and the playoff opener at Darlington on Aug. 30. Heim, Smith, Riggs, Hemric, Ankrum, Friesen and Caruth are the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Enfinger (+89), Honeycutt (+73) and Majeski (+61) are currently in possession of the final three spots on points. Majeski's ThorSport Racing teammates Jake Garcia (-61) and Rhodes (-77) are the first two drivers outside the playoff field after IRP.
What race is next in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series?
The Craftsman Truck Series will head into another off-week before returning to action for the penultimate race of the regular season at Watkins Glen International on Friday, Aug. 8 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill is the most recent Truck Series winner there in 2021.