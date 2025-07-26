NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series IRP results: TSport 200 winner, order and points update

Following Corey Heim's series-leading fifth win of the season at Lime Rock Park and a three-week break, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night for the running of the TSport 200, which saw Layne Riggs have a career performance to pick up his second win in the last three races.

How the TSport 200 unfolded at IRP

Heim led the field to green for the 200-lap race after qualifying was rained out earlier in the day. While Heim controlled the early portion of the race and continued his streak of leading in each race this season, Riggs drove his way through the field from 11th and grabbed the lead on Lap 22. Heim faded back to fifth and Riggs pulled away to win the 60-lap opening stage.

The pit stops following the Stage 1 conclusion mixed things up when Heim lost four spots after having to back up in his stall and Cup Series regular Ross Chastain lost his left front tire on pit road. Riggs stayed out front until the race's only caution for incident came out for Josh Reaume on Lap 100. Reaume had just hopped in the truck moments earlier after a driver change with Alan Waller.

Chastain received the free pass while Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Kaden Honeycutt and Ben Rhodes were among a group of drivers who elected to pit under the caution on Lap 102 for fresh tires. Riggs held them off to win the second stage, but Friesen, Rhodes and Enfinger were close behind in second, third and fourth.

Friesen, who was making his 200th series start on his 42nd birthday, elected to stay on the track on his older tires for the final stage. The tires only kept him in the lead for 15 laps until Riggs maneuvered around him with 55 laps to go.

Layne Riggs dominates, Corey Heim claims regular-season title at IRP: Finishing order, results and points update

Despite a late charge from Corey Day, who drove his way up to second during the final 71-lap run to the finish, Riggs proved to be too much all night long, keeping Day in check to win by 1.939 seconds. He led a race-high 160 of the 200 laps and led more laps Friday night than he had all season. The win is his second in the last three races, his second of the season and the fourth of his career.

The rest of the top 10 behind Riggs and Day were Heim, Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Chastain and Rajah Caruth. Friesen orginally finished third, but was disqualified for being too low on front heights in post-race inspection.

Friesen has been DQ'd for being too low on front heights. Everyone else good in postrace tech. Riggs is the winner. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 26, 2025

With his third-place finish, Heim clinched the regular-season championship with two races remaining. He entered the night needing to be more than 122 points ahead of the second-place driver in the standings, which he did by holding a 143-point advantage on Smith. It is his second regular-season title after previously claiming it in 2023.

It’s Heim Time, and he’s not done yet. @CoreyHeim_ wins the 2025 Regular Season Championship! pic.twitter.com/xj65UejQvY — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 26, 2025

Other notable finishers include Rhodes (11th), Honeycutt (14th), Brenden Queen (16th), Matt Crafton (18th), Gio Ruggiero (25th), Toni Breidinger (26th), Frankie Muniz (27th) and Friesen (35th).

TSport 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Layne Riggs 60 2nd Corey Day 0 3rd Corey Heim 45 4th Grant Enfinger 48 5th Ty Majeski 46 6th Chandler Smith 46 7th Daniel Hemric 30 8th Tyler Ankrum 34 9th Ross Chastain 0 10th Rajah Caruth 31 11th Ben Rhodes 37 12th Luke Fenhaus 28 13th Tanner Gray 25 14th Kaden Honeycutt 29 15th Jake Garcia 23 16th Brenden Queen 21 17th Connor Mosack 22 18th Matt Crafton 19 19th Dawson Sutton 18 20th Jack Wood 17 21st Matt Mills 16 22nd Andres Perez 15 23rd Brent Crews 14 24th Spencer Boyd 13 25th Gio Ruggiero 12 26th Toni Breidinger 11 27th Frankie Muniz 10 28th Greg Van Alst 9 29th Jordan Anderson 0 30th Jayson Alexander 7 31st Norm Benning 6 32nd Alan Waller 5 33rd Boston Oliver 4 34th Cody Dennison 3 35th Stewart Friesen 2

While Heim clinched the regular-season title on Friday night, there are still two more opportunities for drivers to improve their points position between now and the playoff opener at Darlington on Aug. 30. Heim, Smith, Riggs, Hemric, Ankrum, Friesen and Caruth are the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Enfinger (+89), Honeycutt (+73) and Majeski (+61) are currently in possession of the final three spots on points. Majeski's ThorSport Racing teammates Jake Garcia (-61) and Rhodes (-77) are the first two drivers outside the playoff field after IRP.

What race is next in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series?

The Craftsman Truck Series will head into another off-week before returning to action for the penultimate race of the regular season at Watkins Glen International on Friday, Aug. 8 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill is the most recent Truck Series winner there in 2021.