NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Who won the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami?

What happened in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami?
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series completed its fourth race of the season on Friday night with the running of the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday night was the second consecutive stop at a 1.5-mile track.

Heim led the field to the green flag. Shortly afterward, rookie Gio Ruggiero got loose entering Turn 1 and slid up the track into the outside wall and collected two-time Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes in the process. After the opening lap crash, Stages 1 and 2 would go without any more incidents as Heim swept both of them.

While Heim backed up his qualifying speed, the same was not true for defending series champion Ty Majeski. After finishing inside the top five in each of the first two stages, Majeski made contact with Niece Motorsports' Kaden Honeycutt on pit road and received left-front fender damage. He battled back for an 11th-place finish, but never had the track position the rest of the night.

With 45 laps remaining, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is competing in all three races this weekend, went for a solo spin and suffered a flat tire in the process, dropping him to the tail of the field for what turned out to be the race's final restart. Heim appeared to have the race wrapped up until his Toyota Tundra lost power entering Turn 3 with 21 laps to go. It happened twice more in the race's final seven laps and made for an exciting finish as Front Row Motorsports' Layne Riggs, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain and Larson tried to chase him down.

Who won the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami?

Although Heim pulled away from Chastain, his truck lost power with five laps to go, allowing Riggs to get by for the lead. That did not last long, though, as Larson, who was on fresher tires and making much better speed running next to the wall with precision, chased down Riggs and made the race-winning move with two laps to go. The finish to the race was heartbreaking for Heim, who led a race-high 78 laps and failed to win at Homestead for the second time in three seasons (2023) after sweeping the first two stages. It is the fourth Truck Series win for Larson in 16 starts and it may not be his last win at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend either.

Baptist Health 200 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Kyle Larson

0

2nd

Layne Riggs

48

3rd

Corey Heim

54

4th

Tyler Ankrum

40

5th

Daniel Hemric

39

6th

Ross Chastain

0

7th

Jake Garcia

30

8th

Chandler Smith

30

9th

Grant Enfinger

29

10th

Kaden Honeycutt

35

11th

Ty Majeski

41

12th

Brandon Jones

0

13th

Matt Crafton

24

14th

Matt Mills

23

15th

Corey Day

0

16th

Stewart Friesen

31

17th

Tanner Gray

20

18th

Stefan Parsons

19

19th

Connor Mosack

18

20th

Luke Fenhaus

17

21st

Jack Wood

16

22nd

Rajah Caruth

15

23rd

Dawson Sutton

14

24th

Frankie Muniz

13

25th

Andres Perez De Lara

12

26th

Toni Breidinger

11

27th

Nathan Byrd

10

28th

Spencer Boyd

9

29th

Giovanni Ruggiero

8

30th

Keith McGee

7

31st

Michel Disdier

6

32nd

Akinori Ogata

5

33rd

Ben Rhodes

4

34th

Stephen Mallozzi

3

Despite the unfortunate end to the race for Heim, his third-place finish was his third top three in four races, which keeps him in the points lead (+8) over Majeski. The series will shift its focus to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 on Friday, March 28 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Xfinity Series full-time driver Christian Eckes is the defending race winner.

