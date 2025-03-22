NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Who won the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami?

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series completed its fourth race of the season on Friday night with the running of the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim's win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday night was the second consecutive stop at a 1.5-mile track.

Heim led the field to the green flag. Shortly afterward, rookie Gio Ruggiero got loose entering Turn 1 and slid up the track into the outside wall and collected two-time Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes in the process. After the opening lap crash, Stages 1 and 2 would go without any more incidents as Heim swept both of them.

While Heim backed up his qualifying speed, the same was not true for defending series champion Ty Majeski. After finishing inside the top five in each of the first two stages, Majeski made contact with Niece Motorsports' Kaden Honeycutt on pit road and received left-front fender damage. He battled back for an 11th-place finish, but never had the track position the rest of the night.

With 45 laps remaining, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is competing in all three races this weekend, went for a solo spin and suffered a flat tire in the process, dropping him to the tail of the field for what turned out to be the race's final restart. Heim appeared to have the race wrapped up until his Toyota Tundra lost power entering Turn 3 with 21 laps to go. It happened twice more in the race's final seven laps and made for an exciting finish as Front Row Motorsports' Layne Riggs, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain and Larson tried to chase him down.

Who won the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami?

Although Heim pulled away from Chastain, his truck lost power with five laps to go, allowing Riggs to get by for the lead. That did not last long, though, as Larson, who was on fresher tires and making much better speed running next to the wall with precision, chased down Riggs and made the race-winning move with two laps to go. The finish to the race was heartbreaking for Heim, who led a race-high 78 laps and failed to win at Homestead for the second time in three seasons (2023) after sweeping the first two stages. It is the fourth Truck Series win for Larson in 16 starts and it may not be his last win at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend either.

Baptist Health 200 finishing position Driver Points Winner Kyle Larson 0 2nd Layne Riggs 48 3rd Corey Heim 54 4th Tyler Ankrum 40 5th Daniel Hemric 39 6th Ross Chastain 0 7th Jake Garcia 30 8th Chandler Smith 30 9th Grant Enfinger 29 10th Kaden Honeycutt 35 11th Ty Majeski 41 12th Brandon Jones 0 13th Matt Crafton 24 14th Matt Mills 23 15th Corey Day 0 16th Stewart Friesen 31 17th Tanner Gray 20 18th Stefan Parsons 19 19th Connor Mosack 18 20th Luke Fenhaus 17 21st Jack Wood 16 22nd Rajah Caruth 15 23rd Dawson Sutton 14 24th Frankie Muniz 13 25th Andres Perez De Lara 12 26th Toni Breidinger 11 27th Nathan Byrd 10 28th Spencer Boyd 9 29th Giovanni Ruggiero 8 30th Keith McGee 7 31st Michel Disdier 6 32nd Akinori Ogata 5 33rd Ben Rhodes 4 34th Stephen Mallozzi 3

Despite the unfortunate end to the race for Heim, his third-place finish was his third top three in four races, which keeps him in the points lead (+8) over Majeski. The series will shift its focus to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 on Friday, March 28 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Current Xfinity Series full-time driver Christian Eckes is the defending race winner.