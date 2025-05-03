NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Who won the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas?

Following Tyler Ankrum's win at Rockingham, which ended a 130-race winless streak for the 24-year-old McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series made the trip to Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night for the running of the SpeedyCash.com 250, which saw Tricon Garage's Corey Heim pick up his third win of the season in double-overtime.

After practice and qualifying were rained out, the lineup was set by NASCAR's metric, which takes into account each driver's finishing position from the previous race (70%) and the team's position in owner points (30%). That put Ankrum on the pole for the race. He would lead every lap until the competition caution on Lap 20.

The first stage saw one of the race's biggest incidents on Lap 31, when Gio Ruggiero clipped the front-stretch grass and came up the track into Kaden Honeycutt. Stewart Friesen and Brandon Jones were also involved. Grant Enfinger, who was one of few drivers to stay out following the big crash, passed Matt Crafton on the ensuing restart and went on to win the opening stage.

The second stage featured three more cautions, two of which were for Layne Riggs, who ultimately crashed out of the race on Lap 64 when he suffered heavy nose damage after hitting the wet infield grass. Heim got around Enfinger with five laps remaining in the second stage and would go on to win the stage.

Once the final stage got underway, the longest green-flag run of the race played out from Lap 88 until Lap 147 when Frankie Muniz brought out the caution. Three more cautions would soon follow, notably on Lap 155 for Friesen, Enfinger and Chandler Smith after getting together in Turns 3 and 4. Following a 4:54 red flag for debris cleanup, two more cautions would send the race to a double-overtime finish.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heim prevails after late restarts

A season-high 11 cautions and two overtimes were not enough to keep Heim from victory lane. The Tricon Garage driver was three-wide with Daniel Hemric and Ben Rhodes coming to the white flag and pulled away on the final lap to win by 0.279 seconds over Hemric. It is his third win of the season and it comes after a dominating performance in which he led a race-high 96 of the 174 laps that were run. It is Heim's first win at Texas and the 14th win of his Truck Series career, making him the youngest driver in series history (22) to record that many wins, per NASCAR Insights.

Full SpeedyCash.com 250 finishing order and points results

SpeedyCash.com 250 finishing position Driver Points Winner Corey Heim 56 2nd Daniel Hemric 49 3rd Rajah Caruth 34 4th Tyler Ankrum 36 5th Tanner Gray 36 6th Ben Rhodes 36 7th Matt Crafton 39 8th Bayley Currey 29 9th Dawson Sutton 28 10th Ty Majeski 34 11th Jack Wood 26 12th Stefan Parsons 25 13th Nick Sanchez 0 14th Nathan Byrd 23 15th Spencer Boyd 22 16th Chandler Smith 32 17th Carson Hocevar 0 18th Josh Reaume 19 19th Cody Dennison 18 20th Matt Mills 26 21st Jake Garcia 20 22nd Connor Mosack 15 23rd Grant Enfinger 32 24th Stewart Friesen 19 25th Frankie Muniz 12 26th Toni Breidinger 11 27th Luke Fenhaus 10 28th Layne Riggs 10 29th Andres Perez 8 30th Brandon Jones 0 31st Gio Ruggiero 6 32nd Kaden Honeycutt 5

With his third win of the season and seven top-10s in eight races, Heim holds a 46-point lead over Smith in the overall standings. Heim, Smith, Ankrum and Hemric remain the only full-time drivers in the series to visit victory lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. The next stop for the Truck Series is at Kansas Speedway for the running of the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Heim is the defending race winner.