NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Who won the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol?

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series completed its sixth race of the season on Friday night with the running of the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Following Daniel Hemric's win at Martinsville on Friday marked the second consecutive race at a short track for the series.

Practice and qualifying were rained out, so NASCAR's metric for setting the starting lineup in those situations put Hemric on the pole for the 250-lap race around the half-mile track. Stage 1 was slowed twice for incident, including on Lap 53 when Ty Majeski made contact with Frankie Muniz entering Turn 3. That run-in also collected Stewart Friesen and Xfinity Series full-time driver Brandon Jones. Chandler Smith would go on to win the stage.

The only caution of Stage 2 came out on Lap 79 for a spin down the frontstretch from Rajah Caruth after contact with Kaden Honeycutt. With other drivers on older tires, Bayley Currey took advantage of a stop on Lap 60 and drove through the field to win Stage 2.

Caruth inherited the lead to begin the final stage as the only driver that did not pit under the Stage 2 caution. Three more cautions flew in the final stage and Caruth held the lead until Lap 223 when Corey Heim got around him on the backstretch.

Who won the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol?

Heim lost the lead on Lap 237 when Smith was scored ahead of him at the time of the race's final caution coming out for Andres Perez. After getting a good restart on Lap 244, Smith, who led a race-high 127 laps, was able to hold off Cup Series star Kyle Larson by 0.934 seconds to win his first race of the season. It is the 22-year-old's first Truck Series win since 2022 after competing in the Xfinity Series the last two seasons. His win clinched the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus and denied Larson a chance at the weekend sweep, as the 2021 Cup Series champion is running all three races in Thunder Valley this weekend.

Weather Guard Truck Race finishing position Driver Points Winner Chandler Smith 59 2nd Kyle Larson 0 3rd Corey Heim 41 4th Tyler Ankrum 46 5th Ben Rhodes 43 6th Layne Riggs 38 7th Jake Garcia 35 8th Kaden Honeycutt 37 9th Rajah Caruth 29 10th Gio Ruggiero 27 11th Jack Wood 26 12th Grant Enfinger 25 13th Daniel Hemric 30 14th Parker Kligerman 23 15th Corey Day 0 16th Matt Crafton 29 17th Dawson Sutton 20 18th Tanner Gray 25 19th Andres Perez 18 20th Matt Mills 17 21st Tyler Tomassi 0 22nd Luke Fenhaus 15 23rd Bayley Currey 24 24th Connor Mosack 13 25th Toni Breidinger 12 26th Justin S Caroll 11 27th Stewart Friesen 10 28th Nathan Byrd 9 29th Patrick Staropoli 0 30th Spencer Boyd 7 31st Frankie Muniz 6 32nd Brandon Jones 0 33rd Ty Majeski 4 34th Norm Benning 3 35th Stephen Mallozzi 2

Due to his two wins (Daytona, Las Vegas) and five top 10s in the season's first six races, Heim has an 18-point lead over Smith in the standings. Heim, Smith and Hemric are the only full-time drivers to visit victory lane so far this season and currently sit atop the playoff leaderboard. The series will make its first stop at Rockingham Speedway since 2013 for the running of the Black's Tire 200 on Friday, April 18 (5 p.m. ET, FS1, NASCAR Racing Network Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson won the 2013 race.