NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Chicago Street Race results: Another untouchable performance at the front

Two years on from his loud debut in the NASCAR world, Shane van Gisbergen proved once again that no one has an answer for him on a street course. In all three years of the Chicago Street Race, van Gisbergen has been the best on pace and was only denied a clean sweep from 2023-2025 due to a wreck that wasn't his fault. Rain avoided the track this year, but plenty of chaos unfolded from start to finish.

McDowell loses out on challenging for the win

Michael McDowell pushed past van Gisbergen at the start of the race and was doing a good job holding him at bay. But fans were denied a true fight to the finish.

Trouble for stage one winner Michael McDowell? pic.twitter.com/FcGALDcNQ9 — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 6, 2025

With 31 led laps in his pocket, a throttle issue took McDowell out of the race. From then on, no one was really able to hang with SVG at the front. McDowell went from a chance for a playoff berth (or at least a good result to stay near the bubble) to a 32nd place finish. He only has two top 10s on the season so far.

Reddick runs out of time yet again

Another road course pro in Tyler Reddick came into today desperate to finally get a win on 2025. In 2024, Reddick chased down, caught, but could not pass Alex Bowman for the win.

In 2025, Reddick had the freshest tires and ran some of the day's fastest laps in its dying moments, but once again he ran out of time, ultimately getting stuck behind Ty Gibbs. Reddick, at least, notched back-to-back top 5s. Coming into last week at Atlanta, he only had one over the previous 14 races.

Chaos in the streets

A narrow street course lends itself to big pile-ups and tempers. The day led off with Carson Hocevar smacking into two walls, causing a rush hour-type crash behind him.

A replay of the incident on Lap 4. pic.twitter.com/4aWkPLGi8U — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2025

Later, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman, who aren't fond of each other already, came to blows with a very physical fight for position toward the end of the race.

Wallace didn't give comment immediately after the race, but Bowman said "I thought we had squashed our beef, but apparently not."

Bowman still kept a top 10, while Wallace ended up in 28th.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race results

Position Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen 2 Ty Gibbs 3 Tyler Reddick 4 Denny Hamlin 5 Kyle Busch 6 AJ Allmendinger 7 Ryan Preece 8 Alex Bowman 9 Austin Hill 10 Ross Chastain 11 Joey Logano 12 Ryan Preece 13 Kyle Larson 14 Zane Smith 15 John Hunter Nemechek 16 Chase Elliott 17 Riley Herbst 18 Chris Buescher 19 Katherine Legge 20 Ty Dillon 21 Josh Bilicki 22 Justin Haley 23 Chase Briscoe 24 Christopher Bell -1 lap 25 Erik Jones -1 lap 26 Cody Ware -2 laps 27 Austin Cindric -3 laps 28 Bubba Wallace -5 laps 29 Daniel Suarez -6 laps (DNF) 30 Noah Gragson -7 laps 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -13 laps (DNF) 32 Michael McDowell -22 laps 33 Cole Custer -46 laps (DNF) 34 Josh Berry -47 laps (DNF) 35 Carson Hocevar -73 laps (DNF) 36 Austin Dillon -73 laps (DNF) 37 Brad Keselowski -73 laps (DNF) 38 Todd Gilliland -73 laps (DNF) 39 Will Brown -73 laps (DNF) 40 William Byron -73 laps (DNF)

Next up: More road course action

Can SVG keep his momentum going on another track that suits his driving style?

NASCAR heads west to Sonoma Raceway in California. The Cup race is Sunday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. on TNT. The Xfinity Series is Saturday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m., also from Sonoma. The Xfinity race airs on The CW.