NASCAR Cup Series at Texas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Wurth 400 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
ByColby Colwell|
Apr 13, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar (77) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Following Team Penske driver Austin Cindric's thrilling win at Talladega, the NASCAR Cup Series visits 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Sunday for the running of the Wurth 400.

This weekend's stop in the Lone Star State will be the 11th race of the 2025 season and the only trip to the track this season. If the last four races at Texas are any indication, expect a lot of attrition on Sunday. There were double-digit cautions in all four races, including 16 yellow flags in two of the last three. Should that trend continue, drivers could be in for a challenging 400 miles when the green flag waves.

So, let's dive right into the Wurth 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Wurth 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Texas and the Wurth 400 starting lineup as a result.

Wurth 400 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Carson Hocevar

2nd

William Byron

3rd

Austin Cindric

4th

Kyle Larson

5th

Michael McDowell

6th

Ty Gibbs

7th

Josh Berry

8th

Denny Hamlin

9th

Bubba Wallace

10th

AJ Allmendinger

11th

Alex Bowman

12th

Chris Buescher

13th

Zane Smith

14th

Erik Jones

15th

Justin Haley

16th

Christopher Bell

17th

Tyler Reddick

18th

Noah Gragson

19th

Austin Dillon

20th

Cole Custer

21st

Riley Herbst

22nd

Chase Briscoe

23rd

Ty Dillon

24th

Ryan Blaney

25th

Daniel Suarez

26th

Kyle Busch

27th

Joey Logano

28th

John Hunter Nemechek

29th

Chase Elliott

30th

Brad Keselowski

31st

Ross Chastain

32nd

Todd Gilliland

33rd

Ryan Preece

34th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35th

Jesse Love

36th

Cody Ware

37th

Shane van Gisbergen

38th

Chad Finchum

Carson Hocevar is on the pole for Sunday's race at Texas. With a fast lap of 28.175 seconds (191.659 mph), the 22-year-old Spire Motorsports driver claimed his first career Cup Series pole and became the youngest pole winner at the track. His pole-winning lap was the second fastest of the NextGen era (since 2022), per NASCAR Insights. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is the only driver to run a quicker lap when he went around two-mile Michigan International Speedway at 193.382 mph in 2023.

Points leader William Byron qualified second, followed by Cindric (third), HMS driver Kyle Larson (fourth) and Hocevar's teammate Michael McDowell (fifth). Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include Bell (16th), 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick (17th), Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (24th), Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch (26th), three-time champion Joey Logano (27th) and HMS driver Chase Elliott (29th).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Wurth 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Texas will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET for the Wurth 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 70s during the race with plenty of sun. Their is no rain in the forecast.

Wurth 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Wurth 400:

Wurth 400 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

80

Stage 2

165

Final Stage

267

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Wurth 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Wurth 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

