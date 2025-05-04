NASCAR Cup Series at Texas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Team Penske driver Austin Cindric's thrilling win at Talladega, the NASCAR Cup Series visits 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Sunday for the running of the Wurth 400.
This weekend's stop in the Lone Star State will be the 11th race of the 2025 season and the only trip to the track this season. If the last four races at Texas are any indication, expect a lot of attrition on Sunday. There were double-digit cautions in all four races, including 16 yellow flags in two of the last three. Should that trend continue, drivers could be in for a challenging 400 miles when the green flag waves.
So, let's dive right into the Wurth 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Wurth 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Texas and the Wurth 400 starting lineup as a result.
Wurth 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Carson Hocevar
2nd
William Byron
3rd
Austin Cindric
4th
Kyle Larson
5th
Michael McDowell
6th
Ty Gibbs
7th
Josh Berry
8th
Denny Hamlin
9th
Bubba Wallace
10th
AJ Allmendinger
11th
Alex Bowman
12th
Chris Buescher
13th
Zane Smith
14th
Erik Jones
15th
Justin Haley
16th
Christopher Bell
17th
Tyler Reddick
18th
Noah Gragson
19th
Austin Dillon
20th
Cole Custer
21st
Riley Herbst
22nd
Chase Briscoe
23rd
Ty Dillon
24th
Ryan Blaney
25th
Daniel Suarez
26th
Kyle Busch
27th
Joey Logano
28th
John Hunter Nemechek
29th
Chase Elliott
30th
Brad Keselowski
31st
Ross Chastain
32nd
Todd Gilliland
33rd
Ryan Preece
34th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35th
Jesse Love
36th
Cody Ware
37th
Shane van Gisbergen
38th
Chad Finchum
Carson Hocevar is on the pole for Sunday's race at Texas. With a fast lap of 28.175 seconds (191.659 mph), the 22-year-old Spire Motorsports driver claimed his first career Cup Series pole and became the youngest pole winner at the track. His pole-winning lap was the second fastest of the NextGen era (since 2022), per NASCAR Insights. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is the only driver to run a quicker lap when he went around two-mile Michigan International Speedway at 193.382 mph in 2023.
Points leader William Byron qualified second, followed by Cindric (third), HMS driver Kyle Larson (fourth) and Hocevar's teammate Michael McDowell (fifth). Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include Bell (16th), 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick (17th), Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (24th), Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch (26th), three-time champion Joey Logano (27th) and HMS driver Chase Elliott (29th).
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Wurth 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Texas will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET for the Wurth 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 70s during the race with plenty of sun. Their is no rain in the forecast.
Wurth 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Wurth 400:
Wurth 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
80
Stage 2
165
Final Stage
267
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Wurth 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Wurth 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.