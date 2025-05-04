NASCAR Cup Series at Texas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Team Penske driver Austin Cindric's thrilling win at Talladega, the NASCAR Cup Series visits 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Sunday for the running of the Wurth 400.

This weekend's stop in the Lone Star State will be the 11th race of the 2025 season and the only trip to the track this season. If the last four races at Texas are any indication, expect a lot of attrition on Sunday. There were double-digit cautions in all four races, including 16 yellow flags in two of the last three. Should that trend continue, drivers could be in for a challenging 400 miles when the green flag waves.

So, let's dive right into the Wurth 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Wurth 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Texas and the Wurth 400 starting lineup as a result.

Wurth 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Carson Hocevar 2nd William Byron 3rd Austin Cindric 4th Kyle Larson 5th Michael McDowell 6th Ty Gibbs 7th Josh Berry 8th Denny Hamlin 9th Bubba Wallace 10th AJ Allmendinger 11th Alex Bowman 12th Chris Buescher 13th Zane Smith 14th Erik Jones 15th Justin Haley 16th Christopher Bell 17th Tyler Reddick 18th Noah Gragson 19th Austin Dillon 20th Cole Custer 21st Riley Herbst 22nd Chase Briscoe 23rd Ty Dillon 24th Ryan Blaney 25th Daniel Suarez 26th Kyle Busch 27th Joey Logano 28th John Hunter Nemechek 29th Chase Elliott 30th Brad Keselowski 31st Ross Chastain 32nd Todd Gilliland 33rd Ryan Preece 34th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35th Jesse Love 36th Cody Ware 37th Shane van Gisbergen 38th Chad Finchum

Carson Hocevar is on the pole for Sunday's race at Texas. With a fast lap of 28.175 seconds (191.659 mph), the 22-year-old Spire Motorsports driver claimed his first career Cup Series pole and became the youngest pole winner at the track. His pole-winning lap was the second fastest of the NextGen era (since 2022), per NASCAR Insights. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is the only driver to run a quicker lap when he went around two-mile Michigan International Speedway at 193.382 mph in 2023.

Points leader William Byron qualified second, followed by Cindric (third), HMS driver Kyle Larson (fourth) and Hocevar's teammate Michael McDowell (fifth). Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include Bell (16th), 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick (17th), Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (24th), Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch (26th), three-time champion Joey Logano (27th) and HMS driver Chase Elliott (29th).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Wurth 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Texas will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET for the Wurth 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 70s during the race with plenty of sun. Their is no rain in the forecast.

Wurth 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Wurth 400:

Wurth 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 80 Stage 2 165 Final Stage 267

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Wurth 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Wurth 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.