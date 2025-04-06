NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the running of the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.
This week's stop at Darlington will be the eighth race of the season and is part of NASCAR's Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams pay tribute to the sport's past with retro paint schemes. Sunday's 400-miler is the first of two stops at the 1.366-mile track this season with the second stop on Aug. 31 kicking off the Cup Series Playoffs.
So, let's dive right into the Goodyear 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Goodyear 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Darlington and the Goodyear 400 starting lineup as a result.
Goodyear 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
William Byron
2nd
Ryan Preece
3rd
Denny Hamlin
4th
Chase Briscoe
5th
Bubba Wallace
6th
Austin Cindric
7th
Tyler Reddick
8th
Kyle Busch
9th
Ryan Blaney
10th
Michael McDowell
11th
Ty Gibbs
12th
Todd Gilliland
13th
Carson Hocevar
14th
Chris Buescher
15th
Chase Elliott
16th
Zane Smith
17th
Christopher Bell
18th
Joey Logano
19th
Kyle Larson
20th
Brad Keselowski
21st
Justin Haley
22nd
AJ Allmendinger
23rd
Austin Dillon
24th
Josh Berry
25th
Ross Chastain
26th
Noah Gragson
27th
John Hunter Nemechek
28th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29th
Ty Dillon
30th
Daniel Suarez
31st
Cole Custer
32nd
Riley Herbst
33rd
Alex Bowman
34th
Erik Jones
35th
Cody Ware
36th
Shane van Gisbergen
37th
Austin Hill
38th
JJ Yeley
William Byron is on the pole for Sunday's race at Darlington. With a fast lap of 28.774 seconds (170.904 mph), the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his 15th career pole, his second this season and the second of his career at the South Carolina track. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece will start on the outside of the front row, followed Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (third), Chase Briscoe (fourth) and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace (fifth). Drivers not so fortunate in qualifying include Chase Elliott (15th), Christopher Bell (17th), Joey Logano (18th), Kyle Larson (19th) and Alex Bowman (33rd).
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Goodyear 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Darlington will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Goodyear 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 80s with intervals of clouds and sunshine and breezy conditions. There is an 8 percent chance of rain in the forecast with the wind expected to gust up to 31 mph.
Goodyear 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Goodyear 400:
Goodyear 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
90
Stage 2
185
Final Stage
293
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31
Goodyear 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Goodyear 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.