NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Goodyear 400 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
Colby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 – Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 – Qualifying | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the running of the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

This week's stop at Darlington will be the eighth race of the season and is part of NASCAR's Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams pay tribute to the sport's past with retro paint schemes. Sunday's 400-miler is the first of two stops at the 1.366-mile track this season with the second stop on Aug. 31 kicking off the Cup Series Playoffs.

So, let's dive right into the Goodyear 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Goodyear 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Darlington and the Goodyear 400 starting lineup as a result.

Goodyear 400 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

William Byron

2nd

Ryan Preece

3rd

Denny Hamlin

4th

Chase Briscoe

5th

Bubba Wallace

6th

Austin Cindric

7th

Tyler Reddick

8th

Kyle Busch

9th

Ryan Blaney

10th

Michael McDowell

11th

Ty Gibbs

12th

Todd Gilliland

13th

Carson Hocevar

14th

Chris Buescher

15th

Chase Elliott

16th

Zane Smith

17th

Christopher Bell

18th

Joey Logano

19th

Kyle Larson

20th

Brad Keselowski

21st

Justin Haley

22nd

AJ Allmendinger

23rd

Austin Dillon

24th

Josh Berry

25th

Ross Chastain

26th

Noah Gragson

27th

John Hunter Nemechek

28th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29th

Ty Dillon

30th

Daniel Suarez

31st

Cole Custer

32nd

Riley Herbst

33rd

Alex Bowman

34th

Erik Jones

35th

Cody Ware

36th

Shane van Gisbergen

37th

Austin Hill

38th

JJ Yeley

William Byron is on the pole for Sunday's race at Darlington. With a fast lap of 28.774 seconds (170.904 mph), the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his 15th career pole, his second this season and the second of his career at the South Carolina track. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece will start on the outside of the front row, followed Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (third), Chase Briscoe (fourth) and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace (fifth). Drivers not so fortunate in qualifying include Chase Elliott (15th), Christopher Bell (17th), Joey Logano (18th), Kyle Larson (19th) and Alex Bowman (33rd).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Goodyear 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Darlington will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Goodyear 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 80s with intervals of clouds and sunshine and breezy conditions. There is an 8 percent chance of rain in the forecast with the wind expected to gust up to 31 mph.

Goodyear 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Goodyear 400:

Goodyear 400 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

90

Stage 2

185

Final Stage

293

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31

Goodyear 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Goodyear 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

