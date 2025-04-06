NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the running of the Goodyear 400 on Sunday.

This week's stop at Darlington will be the eighth race of the season and is part of NASCAR's Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams pay tribute to the sport's past with retro paint schemes. Sunday's 400-miler is the first of two stops at the 1.366-mile track this season with the second stop on Aug. 31 kicking off the Cup Series Playoffs.

So, let's dive right into the Goodyear 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Goodyear 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Darlington and the Goodyear 400 starting lineup as a result.

Goodyear 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st William Byron 2nd Ryan Preece 3rd Denny Hamlin 4th Chase Briscoe 5th Bubba Wallace 6th Austin Cindric 7th Tyler Reddick 8th Kyle Busch 9th Ryan Blaney 10th Michael McDowell 11th Ty Gibbs 12th Todd Gilliland 13th Carson Hocevar 14th Chris Buescher 15th Chase Elliott 16th Zane Smith 17th Christopher Bell 18th Joey Logano 19th Kyle Larson 20th Brad Keselowski 21st Justin Haley 22nd AJ Allmendinger 23rd Austin Dillon 24th Josh Berry 25th Ross Chastain 26th Noah Gragson 27th John Hunter Nemechek 28th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29th Ty Dillon 30th Daniel Suarez 31st Cole Custer 32nd Riley Herbst 33rd Alex Bowman 34th Erik Jones 35th Cody Ware 36th Shane van Gisbergen 37th Austin Hill 38th JJ Yeley

William Byron is on the pole for Sunday's race at Darlington. With a fast lap of 28.774 seconds (170.904 mph), the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his 15th career pole, his second this season and the second of his career at the South Carolina track. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece will start on the outside of the front row, followed Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (third), Chase Briscoe (fourth) and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace (fifth). Drivers not so fortunate in qualifying include Chase Elliott (15th), Christopher Bell (17th), Joey Logano (18th), Kyle Larson (19th) and Alex Bowman (33rd).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Goodyear 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Darlington will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Goodyear 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the upper 80s with intervals of clouds and sunshine and breezy conditions. There is an 8 percent chance of rain in the forecast with the wind expected to gust up to 31 mph.

Goodyear 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Goodyear 400:

Goodyear 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 90 Stage 2 185 Final Stage 293

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31

Goodyear 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Goodyear 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.