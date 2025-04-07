NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

Following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Darlington Raceway for the running of the Goodyear 400. It was the eighth race of the season and capped off NASCAR Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams paid tribute to the sport's past.
Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron dominated the majority of the race, claiming each of the first two stages and leading the first 243 laps. Those were the most laps any driver has led to begin a Cup Series race since Jeff Burton at New Hampshire in 2000. Byron held the top spot, but the first stage was interrupted three times for incident, notably for Kyle Larson's spin down the backstretch on Lap 4.
Early in Stage 2, Byron set the record for the most laps led (108) to start a Darlington race in 128 races, surpassing NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott's previous mark of 107 set in 1988. The second stage was halted once for debris from Brad Keselowski. The 2012 champion spun in Turn 4 following a green-flag stop when his right rear wheel nut came off.
Shortly after the final stage began, Tyler Reddick made contact with Josh Berry at the exit of Turn 2, causing the Wood Brothers Racing driver to spin into the inside wall and bring out the caution with 99 laps to go. The complexion of the race completely changed during the final green-flag cycle as Byron stayed on track longer than some of his competitors.
By the time he returned to the track after stopping under green with 50 laps to go, he found himself behind Reddick, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. Ryan Blaney, who elected to pit three laps later than Byron and eight laps later than Reddick, took advantage of his long-run speed and chased down Reddick. Unfortunately for Blaney, a second spin from Larson, who returned to the track in Stage 2 after his team made repairs in the garage area, sent the race into an overtime finish and forced each of the teams to make one last stop for tires.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?
Thanks to a quick pit stop that gained him two positions and an excellent restart, Hamlin pulled away and held off Byron by 0.5 seconds to go back-to-back and score his 56th career Cup Series win, passing NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time wins list. It is Hamlin's fifth win at Darlington and the first time he has won back-to-back races since 2012 at Bristol and Atlanta.
Full Goodyear 400 finishing order and points results
Goodyear 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Denny Hamlin
48
2nd
William Byron
56
3rd
Christopher Bell
39
4th
Tyler Reddick
41
5th
Ryan Blaney
43
6th
Chris Buescher
38
7th
Ross Chastain
30
8th
Chase Elliott
29
9th
Ty Gibbs
32
10th
Kyle Busch
27
11th
Austin Cindric
29
12th
Zane Smith
27
13th
Joey Logano
33
14th
Todd Gilliland
23
15th
Daniel Suarez
22
16th
Ty Dillon
24
17th
Erik Jones
20
18th
AJ Allmendinger
20
19th
Noah Gragson
18
20th
Shane van Gisbergen
17
21st
Bubba Wallace
25
22nd
Cole Custer
15
23rd
Austin Dillon
14
24th
Justin Haley
13
25th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12
26th
Ryan Preece
19
27th
Cody Ware
10
28th
Chase Briscoe
9
29th
Michael McDowell
8
30th
John Hunter Nemechek
7
31st
Austin Hill
0
32nd
Carson Hocevar
5
33rd
Brad Keselowski
9
34th
Riley Herbst
3
35th
Alex Bowman
3
36th
Josh Berry
7
37th
Kyle Larson
1
38th
JJ Yeley
1
The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway for the running of the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 13 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hamlin is the defending race winner.