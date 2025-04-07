Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Darlington Raceway for the running of the Goodyear 400. It was the eighth race of the season and capped off NASCAR Throwback Weekend as drivers and teams paid tribute to the sport's past.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron dominated the majority of the race, claiming each of the first two stages and leading the first 243 laps. Those were the most laps any driver has led to begin a Cup Series race since Jeff Burton at New Hampshire in 2000. Byron held the top spot, but the first stage was interrupted three times for incident, notably for Kyle Larson's spin down the backstretch on Lap 4.

Early in Stage 2, Byron set the record for the most laps led (108) to start a Darlington race in 128 races, surpassing NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott's previous mark of 107 set in 1988. The second stage was halted once for debris from Brad Keselowski. The 2012 champion spun in Turn 4 following a green-flag stop when his right rear wheel nut came off.

Shortly after the final stage began, Tyler Reddick made contact with Josh Berry at the exit of Turn 2, causing the Wood Brothers Racing driver to spin into the inside wall and bring out the caution with 99 laps to go. The complexion of the race completely changed during the final green-flag cycle as Byron stayed on track longer than some of his competitors.

By the time he returned to the track after stopping under green with 50 laps to go, he found himself behind Reddick, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. Ryan Blaney, who elected to pit three laps later than Byron and eight laps later than Reddick, took advantage of his long-run speed and chased down Reddick. Unfortunately for Blaney, a second spin from Larson, who returned to the track in Stage 2 after his team made repairs in the garage area, sent the race into an overtime finish and forced each of the teams to make one last stop for tires.

Thanks to a quick pit stop that gained him two positions and an excellent restart, Hamlin pulled away and held off Byron by 0.5 seconds to go back-to-back and score his 56th career Cup Series win, passing NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time wins list. It is Hamlin's fifth win at Darlington and the first time he has won back-to-back races since 2012 at Bristol and Atlanta.

Full Goodyear 400 finishing order and points results

Goodyear 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Denny Hamlin

48

2nd

William Byron

56

3rd

Christopher Bell

39

4th

Tyler Reddick

41

5th

Ryan Blaney

43

6th

Chris Buescher

38

7th

Ross Chastain

30

8th

Chase Elliott

29

9th

Ty Gibbs

32

10th

Kyle Busch

27

11th

Austin Cindric

29

12th

Zane Smith

27

13th

Joey Logano

33

14th

Todd Gilliland

23

15th

Daniel Suarez

22

16th

Ty Dillon

24

17th

Erik Jones

20

18th

AJ Allmendinger

20

19th

Noah Gragson

18

20th

Shane van Gisbergen

17

21st

Bubba Wallace

25

22nd

Cole Custer

15

23rd

Austin Dillon

14

24th

Justin Haley

13

25th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12

26th

Ryan Preece

19

27th

Cody Ware

10

28th

Chase Briscoe

9

29th

Michael McDowell

8

30th

John Hunter Nemechek

7

31st

Austin Hill

0

32nd

Carson Hocevar

5

33rd

Brad Keselowski

9

34th

Riley Herbst

3

35th

Alex Bowman

3

36th

Josh Berry

7

37th

Kyle Larson

1

38th

JJ Yeley

1

The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway for the running of the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 13 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hamlin is the defending race winner.

