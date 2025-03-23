Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
By Colby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Qualifying | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Following Josh Berry's first career win at Las Vegas, the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to the east coast to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

This week's stop in Miami is the second straight at a 1.5-mile track and the sixth race on the Cup Series schedule. It is the first time the series has raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the spring since 2021 after the track hosted a playoff race each of the last three seasons.

So, let's dive right into the Straight Talk Wireless 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Homestead-Miami and the Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup as a result.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Alex Bowman

2nd

Josh Berry

3rd

Noah Gragson

4th

Chase Briscoe

5th

William Byron

6th

Ryan Blaney

7th

John Hunter Nemechek

8th

Austin Cindric

9th

Bubba Wallace

10th

AJ Allmendinger

11th

Chris Buescher

12th

Joey Logano

13th

Ty Gibbs

14th

Kyle Larson

15th

Carson Hocevar

16th

Christopher Bell

17th

Zane Smith

18th

Chase Elliott

19th

Riley Herbst

20th

Tyler Reddick

21st

Justin Haley

22nd

Kyle Busch

23rd

Denny Hamlin

24th

Cole Custer

25th

Ross Chastain

26th

Michael McDowell

27th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28th

Erik Jones

29th

Todd Gilliland

30th

Austin Dillon

31st

Ryan Preece

32nd

Brad Keselowski

33rd

Daniel Suarez

34th

Ty Dillon

35th

Shane van Gisbergen

36th

Cody Ware

37th

JJ Yeley

Alex Bowman is on the pole for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami. With a fast lap of 168.845 mph, the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his sixth career pole and his first at Homestead-Miami. Berry will roll off second following his first Cup Series win at Las Vegas while points-leader William Byron will start fifth. Other notable starters include Ryan Blaney (sixth), Joey Logano (12th), Kyle Larson (14th), three-race winner Christopher Bell (16th), Chase Elliott (18th), Tyler Reddick (20th) and Denny Hamlin (23rd).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Straight Talk Wireless 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the upper 70s with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a zero percent chance of rain during the race.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Straight Talk Wireless 400:

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

80

Stage 2

165

Final Stage

267

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

