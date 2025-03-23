NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Josh Berry's first career win at Las Vegas, the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to the east coast to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

This week's stop in Miami is the second straight at a 1.5-mile track and the sixth race on the Cup Series schedule. It is the first time the series has raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the spring since 2021 after the track hosted a playoff race each of the last three seasons.

So, let's dive right into the Straight Talk Wireless 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Homestead-Miami and the Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup as a result.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Alex Bowman 2nd Josh Berry 3rd Noah Gragson 4th Chase Briscoe 5th William Byron 6th Ryan Blaney 7th John Hunter Nemechek 8th Austin Cindric 9th Bubba Wallace 10th AJ Allmendinger 11th Chris Buescher 12th Joey Logano 13th Ty Gibbs 14th Kyle Larson 15th Carson Hocevar 16th Christopher Bell 17th Zane Smith 18th Chase Elliott 19th Riley Herbst 20th Tyler Reddick 21st Justin Haley 22nd Kyle Busch 23rd Denny Hamlin 24th Cole Custer 25th Ross Chastain 26th Michael McDowell 27th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28th Erik Jones 29th Todd Gilliland 30th Austin Dillon 31st Ryan Preece 32nd Brad Keselowski 33rd Daniel Suarez 34th Ty Dillon 35th Shane van Gisbergen 36th Cody Ware 37th JJ Yeley

Alex Bowman is on the pole for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami. With a fast lap of 168.845 mph, the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his sixth career pole and his first at Homestead-Miami. Berry will roll off second following his first Cup Series win at Las Vegas while points-leader William Byron will start fifth. Other notable starters include Ryan Blaney (sixth), Joey Logano (12th), Kyle Larson (14th), three-race winner Christopher Bell (16th), Chase Elliott (18th), Tyler Reddick (20th) and Denny Hamlin (23rd).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Straight Talk Wireless 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the upper 70s with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a zero percent chance of rain during the race.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Straight Talk Wireless 400:

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 80 Stage 2 165 Final Stage 267

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Straight Talk Wireless 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.