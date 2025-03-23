NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Josh Berry's first career win at Las Vegas, the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to the east coast to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Straight Talk Wireless 400.
This week's stop in Miami is the second straight at a 1.5-mile track and the sixth race on the Cup Series schedule. It is the first time the series has raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the spring since 2021 after the track hosted a playoff race each of the last three seasons.
So, let's dive right into the Straight Talk Wireless 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Homestead-Miami and the Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup as a result.
Straight Talk Wireless 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Alex Bowman
2nd
Josh Berry
3rd
Noah Gragson
4th
Chase Briscoe
5th
William Byron
6th
Ryan Blaney
7th
John Hunter Nemechek
8th
Austin Cindric
9th
Bubba Wallace
10th
AJ Allmendinger
11th
Chris Buescher
12th
Joey Logano
13th
Ty Gibbs
14th
Kyle Larson
15th
Carson Hocevar
16th
Christopher Bell
17th
Zane Smith
18th
Chase Elliott
19th
Riley Herbst
20th
Tyler Reddick
21st
Justin Haley
22nd
Kyle Busch
23rd
Denny Hamlin
24th
Cole Custer
25th
Ross Chastain
26th
Michael McDowell
27th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28th
Erik Jones
29th
Todd Gilliland
30th
Austin Dillon
31st
Ryan Preece
32nd
Brad Keselowski
33rd
Daniel Suarez
34th
Ty Dillon
35th
Shane van Gisbergen
36th
Cody Ware
37th
JJ Yeley
Alex Bowman is on the pole for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami. With a fast lap of 168.845 mph, the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his sixth career pole and his first at Homestead-Miami. Berry will roll off second following his first Cup Series win at Las Vegas while points-leader William Byron will start fifth. Other notable starters include Ryan Blaney (sixth), Joey Logano (12th), Kyle Larson (14th), three-race winner Christopher Bell (16th), Chase Elliott (18th), Tyler Reddick (20th) and Denny Hamlin (23rd).
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Straight Talk Wireless 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the upper 70s with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a zero percent chance of rain during the race.
Straight Talk Wireless 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Straight Talk Wireless 400:
Straight Talk Wireless 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
80
Stage 2
165
Final Stage
267
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Straight Talk Wireless 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.