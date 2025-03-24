After Josh Berry picked up his first career Cup Series win and the 101st for the Wood Brothers organization at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday. It was the sixth race of the season and the second straight on a 1.5-mile track.

The first stage was clean and green until Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell - winner of a series-high three races so far this season - spun down the frontstretch on Lap 70 to bring out the first caution. After a six-lap sprint to the stage break, it was Team Penske's Ryan Blaney holding off pole sitter Alex Bowman for the Stage 1 win.

Before Stage 2 even began, Berry, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and defending champion Joey Logano got together on pit road, with Berry and Logano spinning into the pit stalls backwards. The second stage would go caution-free with JGR's Denny Hamlin holding off Larson for the Stage 2 win.

The final stage was slowed only once due to Blaney suffering a blown engine for the second time in three weeks. The race ended with a 61-lap green flag run and appeared to be a battle between Wallace and Bowman until the closing laps when a familiar driver made a late charge forward.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami?

Despite being fourth with 20 laps to go, Larson got around JRG's Chase Briscoe, Wallace and Bowman in the closing laps and pulled away to get the win by 1.2 seconds over Bowman. It is Larson's first win of the season, his second at Homestead-Miami and the 30th of his career.

Full Straight Talk Wireless 400 finishing order and points results

Straight Talk Wireless 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Kyle Larson 56 2nd Alex Bowman 49 3rd Bubba Wallace 41 4th Chase Briscoe 41 5th Denny Hamlin 42 6th Chris Buescher 31 7th AJ Allmendinger 34 8th Tyler Reddick 30 9th Ryan Preece 28 10th Justin Haley 27 11th Zane Smith 26 12th William Byron 37 13th Austin Dillon 24 14th Joey Logano 24 15th Erik Jones 22 16th Noah Gragson 23 17th Josh Berry 23 18th Chase Elliott 22 19th Austin Cindric 28 20th Michael McDowell 17 21st Kyle Busch 16 22nd Daniel Suarez 15 23rd John Hunter Nemechek 14 24th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 13 25th Ty Gibbs 12 26th Brad Keselowski 11 27th Ty Dillon 10 28th Cole Custer 9 29th Christopher Bell 8 30th Todd Gilliland 7 31st Ross Chastain 6 32nd Shane van Gisbergen 5 33rd Riley Herbst 4 34th Cody Ware 3 35th JJ Yeley 2 36th Ryan Blaney 19 37th Carson Hocevar 3

The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to half-mile Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Byron is the defending race winner.