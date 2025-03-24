Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami?

Colby Colwell
After Josh Berry picked up his first career Cup Series win and the 101st for the Wood Brothers organization at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday. It was the sixth race of the season and the second straight on a 1.5-mile track.

The first stage was clean and green until Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell - winner of a series-high three races so far this season - spun down the frontstretch on Lap 70 to bring out the first caution. After a six-lap sprint to the stage break, it was Team Penske's Ryan Blaney holding off pole sitter Alex Bowman for the Stage 1 win.

Before Stage 2 even began, Berry, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and defending champion Joey Logano got together on pit road, with Berry and Logano spinning into the pit stalls backwards. The second stage would go caution-free with JGR's Denny Hamlin holding off Larson for the Stage 2 win.

The final stage was slowed only once due to Blaney suffering a blown engine for the second time in three weeks. The race ended with a 61-lap green flag run and appeared to be a battle between Wallace and Bowman until the closing laps when a familiar driver made a late charge forward.

Despite being fourth with 20 laps to go, Larson got around JRG's Chase Briscoe, Wallace and Bowman in the closing laps and pulled away to get the win by 1.2 seconds over Bowman. It is Larson's first win of the season, his second at Homestead-Miami and the 30th of his career.

Full Straight Talk Wireless 400 finishing order and points results

Straight Talk Wireless 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Kyle Larson

56

2nd

Alex Bowman

49

3rd

Bubba Wallace

41

4th

Chase Briscoe

41

5th

Denny Hamlin

42

6th

Chris Buescher

31

7th

AJ Allmendinger

34

8th

Tyler Reddick

30

9th

Ryan Preece

28

10th

Justin Haley

27

11th

Zane Smith

26

12th

William Byron

37

13th

Austin Dillon

24

14th

Joey Logano

24

15th

Erik Jones

22

16th

Noah Gragson

23

17th

Josh Berry

23

18th

Chase Elliott

22

19th

Austin Cindric

28

20th

Michael McDowell

17

21st

Kyle Busch

16

22nd

Daniel Suarez

15

23rd

John Hunter Nemechek

14

24th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13

25th

Ty Gibbs

12

26th

Brad Keselowski

11

27th

Ty Dillon

10

28th

Cole Custer

9

29th

Christopher Bell

8

30th

Todd Gilliland

7

31st

Ross Chastain

6

32nd

Shane van Gisbergen

5

33rd

Riley Herbst

4

34th

Cody Ware

3

35th

JJ Yeley

2

36th

Ryan Blaney

19

37th

Carson Hocevar

3

The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to half-mile Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Byron is the defending race winner.

