After Josh Berry picked up his first career Cup Series win and the 101st for the Wood Brothers organization at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the running of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday. It was the sixth race of the season and the second straight on a 1.5-mile track.
The first stage was clean and green until Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell - winner of a series-high three races so far this season - spun down the frontstretch on Lap 70 to bring out the first caution. After a six-lap sprint to the stage break, it was Team Penske's Ryan Blaney holding off pole sitter Alex Bowman for the Stage 1 win.
Before Stage 2 even began, Berry, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and defending champion Joey Logano got together on pit road, with Berry and Logano spinning into the pit stalls backwards. The second stage would go caution-free with JGR's Denny Hamlin holding off Larson for the Stage 2 win.
The final stage was slowed only once due to Blaney suffering a blown engine for the second time in three weeks. The race ended with a 61-lap green flag run and appeared to be a battle between Wallace and Bowman until the closing laps when a familiar driver made a late charge forward.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami?
Despite being fourth with 20 laps to go, Larson got around JRG's Chase Briscoe, Wallace and Bowman in the closing laps and pulled away to get the win by 1.2 seconds over Bowman. It is Larson's first win of the season, his second at Homestead-Miami and the 30th of his career.
Full Straight Talk Wireless 400 finishing order and points results
Straight Talk Wireless 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Kyle Larson
56
2nd
Alex Bowman
49
3rd
Bubba Wallace
41
4th
Chase Briscoe
41
5th
Denny Hamlin
42
6th
Chris Buescher
31
7th
AJ Allmendinger
34
8th
Tyler Reddick
30
9th
Ryan Preece
28
10th
Justin Haley
27
11th
Zane Smith
26
12th
William Byron
37
13th
Austin Dillon
24
14th
Joey Logano
24
15th
Erik Jones
22
16th
Noah Gragson
23
17th
Josh Berry
23
18th
Chase Elliott
22
19th
Austin Cindric
28
20th
Michael McDowell
17
21st
Kyle Busch
16
22nd
Daniel Suarez
15
23rd
John Hunter Nemechek
14
24th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13
25th
Ty Gibbs
12
26th
Brad Keselowski
11
27th
Ty Dillon
10
28th
Cole Custer
9
29th
Christopher Bell
8
30th
Todd Gilliland
7
31st
Ross Chastain
6
32nd
Shane van Gisbergen
5
33rd
Riley Herbst
4
34th
Cody Ware
3
35th
JJ Yeley
2
36th
Ryan Blaney
19
37th
Carson Hocevar
3
The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to half-mile Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Byron is the defending race winner.