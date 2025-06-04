NASCAR In-Season Challenge: Full driver list, seeding format and how to watch

As the NASCAR Cup Series season enters its summer stretch and the heat picks up, drivers and teams will face a new challenge from years past with the debut of the In-Season Challenge.
Although the tournament does not officially begin until June 28 at the newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), the seeding for the participating drivers will take place over the next three weeks, giving fans plenty to keep track of during the second half of the regular season.
With so much to unpack, here is everything NASCAR fans need to know about NASCAR's new In-Season Challenge, from what it is and where you can watch it to how the seeding works and the drivers that made it and were left out entirely.
What is the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?
The NASCAR In-Season Challenge is comprised of the top 32 drivers in points. Each driver will be pitted in a head-to-head matchup with the best finishing driver advancing to the next round in the elimination style format.
The challenge will take place over the course of TNT's five-race stretch, with the participating drivers cut in half following each race. The tournament will conclude at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27 with the highest finisher of the remaining two drivers taking home the $1 million prize.
Full list of In-Season Challenge drivers
The top 32 drivers in points qualified for the In-Season Challenge, with Brad Keselowski claiming the final spot Sunday night at Nashville.
Driver
Team
William Byron
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell
No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick
No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney
No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ross Chastain
No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace
No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric
No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher
No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Kyle Busch
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece
No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar
No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Michael McDowell
No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek
No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Todd Gilliland
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Erik Jones
No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs
No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez
No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson
No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Brad Keselowski
No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
How NASCAR's In-Season Challenge seeding works
Drivers will be seeded for the In-Season Challenge beginning this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway and continuing through the following two races at Mexico's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (June 15) and Pocono Raceway (June 22).
The best finish in those three races will determine where drivers are seeded. Should multiple drivers record the same finishing positions, the tiebreaker would go to the next-best finish. If drivers finish in the same positions across all three races, the final tiebreaker would go to the driver's position in the standings after the Pocono race.
How to watch the NASCAR In-Season Challenge
While the next three races on Prime Video will determine the seeding for the In-Season Challenge, the tournament itself will be on TNT. Races will be held at EchoPark Speedway (June 28), Chicago (July 6), Sonoma (July 13), Dover (July 20) and Indianapolis (July 27).
An alternate broadcast on TruTV will break down each bracket matchup as the racing takes place. The tournament will consist of 32 drivers at EchoPark Speedway, followed by 16 for the Chicago Street Race, eight at Sonoma, four at Dover and the final two at Indianapolis.
Which drivers missed the cut?
With 32 drivers qualifying for the In-Season Challenge, that leaves four full-time drivers out of the elimination-style tournament. Those four drivers are Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen (33rd), Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer (34th), 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst (35th) and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (36th). Van Gisbergen, Custer and Herbst each missed the In-Season Challenge by 21 points.