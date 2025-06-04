Fansided

NASCAR In-Season Challenge: Full driver list, seeding format and how to watch

Everything NASCAR fans should know about the new bracket-style tournament.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

As the NASCAR Cup Series season enters its summer stretch and the heat picks up, drivers and teams will face a new challenge from years past with the debut of the In-Season Challenge.

Although the tournament does not officially begin until June 28 at the newly rebranded EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), the seeding for the participating drivers will take place over the next three weeks, giving fans plenty to keep track of during the second half of the regular season.

With so much to unpack, here is everything NASCAR fans need to know about NASCAR's new In-Season Challenge, from what it is and where you can watch it to how the seeding works and the drivers that made it and were left out entirely.

What is the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

The NASCAR In-Season Challenge is comprised of the top 32 drivers in points. Each driver will be pitted in a head-to-head matchup with the best finishing driver advancing to the next round in the elimination style format.

The challenge will take place over the course of TNT's five-race stretch, with the participating drivers cut in half following each race. The tournament will conclude at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27 with the highest finisher of the remaining two drivers taking home the $1 million prize.

Full list of In-Season Challenge drivers

The top 32 drivers in points qualified for the In-Season Challenge, with Brad Keselowski claiming the final spot Sunday night at Nashville.

Driver

Team

William Byron

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick

No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain

No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace

No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Alex Bowman

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric

No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chris Buescher

No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Busch

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Preece

No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar

No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Michael McDowell

No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Todd Gilliland

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Erik Jones

No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Zane Smith

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Dillon

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs

No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Daniel Suarez

No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Justin Haley

No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Noah Gragson

No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Brad Keselowski

No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

How NASCAR's In-Season Challenge seeding works

Drivers will be seeded for the In-Season Challenge beginning this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway and continuing through the following two races at Mexico's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (June 15) and Pocono Raceway (June 22).

The best finish in those three races will determine where drivers are seeded. Should multiple drivers record the same finishing positions, the tiebreaker would go to the next-best finish. If drivers finish in the same positions across all three races, the final tiebreaker would go to the driver's position in the standings after the Pocono race.

How to watch the NASCAR In-Season Challenge

While the next three races on Prime Video will determine the seeding for the In-Season Challenge, the tournament itself will be on TNT. Races will be held at EchoPark Speedway (June 28), Chicago (July 6), Sonoma (July 13), Dover (July 20) and Indianapolis (July 27).

An alternate broadcast on TruTV will break down each bracket matchup as the racing takes place. The tournament will consist of 32 drivers at EchoPark Speedway, followed by 16 for the Chicago Street Race, eight at Sonoma, four at Dover and the final two at Indianapolis.

Which drivers missed the cut?

With 32 drivers qualifying for the In-Season Challenge, that leaves four full-time drivers out of the elimination-style tournament. Those four drivers are Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen (33rd), Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer (34th), 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst (35th) and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware (36th). Van Gisbergen, Custer and Herbst each missed the In-Season Challenge by 21 points.

Home/NASCAR