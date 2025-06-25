American sports are trying new things every year to try and shake things up and bring in new viewers. NASCAR has been retooling its format for decades now, but this weekend at Atlanta will be something completely new.

NASCAR's first-ever in-season tournament gets underway at the 1.5-mile drafting track. The bracket-style challenge won't alter the overall racing rules, but offers a big prize for the driver who can survive five "rounds."

What are the rules of the NASCAR In-Season Tournament?

Think March Madness, but cars, and those who are eliminated will get to keep driving.

32 drivers qualified for the in-season tournament by being in the top 32 of the NASCAR Cup standings three weeks back.

Now over the last three weeks, the field of 32 drove for their seeding. When the checkered flag fell on Pocono last week, the field was set. The top seeded driver faces the lowest seeded, and so on and so forth, to create the bracket.

Who is on the NASCAR in-season tournament bracket?

32 drivers. Five rounds. $1,000,000 to the winner.



Introducing the bracket for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge presented by @DKSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/O3O9VhQP4M — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 23, 2025

Nearly all of the full-time Cup roster made the field of 32, but notable Shane van Gisbergen missed out due to his points position. His win at Mexico City came after the field of participants was set.

Denny Hamlin is the top seed, followed by Pocono winner Chase Briscoe in second and Chris Buescher in the third slot.

What races will host the in-season tournament?

The next five NASCAR races will encompass the tournament. The winner will take home a $1 million payday.

The five-race slate will feature a wide array of kinds of racing, opening the door for some surprising winners. All races are airing on TNT.

Round Track Date/Time Round of 32 Atlanta (Drafting oval) Saturday, June 28 @ 7 p.m. Round of 16 Chicago (Street Course) Sunday, July 6 @ 2 p.m. Round of 8 Sonoma (Road Course) Sunday, July 13 @ 3:30 p.m. Round of 4 Dover (Oval) Sunday, July 20 @ 2 p.m. Final Round Indianapolis (Oval) Sunday, July 27 @ 2 p.m.

Predictions for the opening round of the NASCAR In-Season Tournament

The thing about opening at Atlanta, a drafting track that is essentially a smaller, narrower Daytona/Talladega, means truly anyone can be wiped out in the blink of an eye.

But nonetheless, let's make some picks!

#1 Denny Hamlin vs. #32 Ty Dillon

This is David vs. Goliath. Ty Dillon's two best finishes of the year came at Daytona and Talladega ... but even those weren't top 10s.

WINNER: Hamlin

#16 Kyle Busch vs. #17 Brad Keselowski

This is the battle of two vets who have negative luck in 2025. Keselowski's nightmare season meant he barely snuck into the field, but two top 10s over his last three races got him a not-bad seed. But Busch has five-straight top 10s at Atlanta, and he was inches from a W here last year.

WINNER: Busch

#8 Alex Bowman vs. #25 Joey Logano

The seeding system being based on the last three races instead of season points makes some of these matchups really odd. Bowman has had a horrific last three months, finishing 25th or worse seven times -- but has back-to-back decent results coming into Atlanta. Logano has been consistently unspectacular outside of his Texas win. The ceiling is higher for the 48.

WINNER: Bowman

#9 Bubba Wallace vs. #99 Daniel Suarez

Speaking of awful stretches, Wallace's comfortable position above the cut line is under threat thanks to four finishes of 33rd or worse over eight races. Suarez just seems to have this place figured out (although an ill-advised move here earlier this year took him out of contention).

WINNER: Suarez

#12 John Hunter Nemechek vs. #21 Josh Berry

Nemechek has been a bit of an afterthought on a struggling Legacy team, but he has emerged to post back-to-back P6s. Better for him is Berry hasn't finished better than 25th in his last three Atlanta starts.

WINNER: Nemechek

#5 Chase Elliott vs. #28 Austin Dillon

It felt not long ago that Dillon was a guy who could deliver surprisingly good results every few races. Nowadays it really only is a few times a season. Atlanta likely won't be one of those days.

WINNER: Elliott

#13 Ross Chastain vs. #20 Erik Jones

Chastain isn't quite a master of the drafting tracks, but he has four-straight top 15s in Atlanta. Despite four top 15s in five of the last 25 races, Jones hasn't captured an Atlanta top 25 since 2023.

WINNER: Chastain

#4 Christopher Bell vs. #29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Remember when Bell won three-in-a-row this season, starting at Atlanta? I almost forgot. Bell hasn't won since that streak ended, but is consistently impressive. The same can't usually be said for Stenhouse ... except at drafting tracks. It's not always fair when you come to a place like Atlanta, so...

WINNER: Stenhouse Jr.

#2 Chase Briscoe vs. #31 Noah Gragson

Gragson has made almost no noise since joining Front Row, and Gragson is coming off his first win at Gibbs. Gragson's last three Atlanta finishes are also all 34th or below. Not a tough decision.

WINNER: Gragson

#15 Ryan Preece vs. #18 William Byron

Preece has had a decent first year with RFK, but not nearly at Byron's level. Byron struggled in two of the three seeding races, but he rarely has extended struggles these days.

WINNER: Byron

#7 Ryan Blaney vs. #26 Carson Hocevar

Ignoring the controversy, Hocevar has been massively impressive in Spire machinery. If not for some tough finishes throughout the season, he could be above the playoff bubble. But a P2 here earlier this year isn't enough against drafting expert Blaney, who hasn't finished outside the top 10 at Atlanta since 2022.

WINNER: Blaney

#10 Kyle Larson vs. #23 Tyler Reddick

Larson has been maligned a bit for coughing up wins, but the numbers still show nine top fives, best in Cup this season. Reddick, still comfortably above the bubble, has just one top 10 in nine races.

WINNER: Larson

#11 Michael McDowell vs. #22 AJ Allmendinger

This is the weakest matchup of the bunch, but we'll give Dinger the edge as he sits 12 points ahead of McDriver for the season.

WINNER: Allmendinger

#6 Ty Gibbs vs. #27 Justin Haley

This is a battle of two guys facing some heat for their performances. Gibbs is still looking for his first win in Cup in his third season ... Briscoe just grabbed his first at Pocono. Meanwhile, Haley is not comparing whatsoever to teammate Hocevar, with P10 being his best 2025 finish.

WINNER: Gibbs

#14 Zane Smith vs. #19 Austin Cindric

Front Row is having a brutal 2025, but Smith has been the best of the trio, sitting 25th in points. Cindric has a win on his record, but that's also his lone top five. Penske machinery should be enough here.

WINNER: Cindric

#3 Christopher Buescher vs. #30 Todd Gilliland

Gilliland impressed in 2024, but not so much in 2025. Buescher is riding three consecutive top 10s. That'll do

WINNER: Buescher