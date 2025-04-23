NASCAR tweaks All-Star race format for 2025

NASCAR unveiled the format for this year's All-Star race on Wednesday and it features some notable changes from years past. It will be the third year in a row that North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the event, which takes place on May 18, but the format for the race and the entire weekend will look much different.

Among the changes are an increase from 200 to 250 laps for the All-Star race, a newly-added promoter's caution rule, an expanded Pit Crew Challenge and a new Manufacturer Showdown, adding even more unknowns to the ever-evolving All-Star weekend.

With $1 million on the line, here's how the #AllStarRace is going down in 2025! ⭐️ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 23, 2025

The 50-lap increase in laps presents a new twist for drivers and teams. While a break for adjustments is already scheduled for Lap 100, NASCAR is implementing an optional promoter's caution, which can be thrown before Lap 220, but cannot be thrown if a natural caution occurs after Lap 200. The idea is to "keep the drivers guessing," according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. If a caution were to come out after Lap 200 and NASCAR has not utilized the promoter's caution at that point, it would not be used at all.

In years past, the drivers in the All-Star race have been the only ones in the Pit Crew Challenge. New for this year's All-Star race, All-Star Open drivers will be included in the competition. Teams will run three laps and make a mandatory four-tire stop on their second lap, with the total time determining the starting lineup for the All-Star Open and the Saturday heat races. The best pit stop time will determine the order of pit selection.

Like previous seasons, the All-Star Open includes the drivers that are not locked into the All-Star race and will consist of a 100-lap race with a competition break around Lap 40. The top two finishers and the fan-vote winner will advance to the All-Star race. The starting lineup for the main event will be set following the heat races, with the first heat setting the inside lane and the second heat determining the outside lane

What else is new to the All-Star format this season?

One of the other significant changes to the All-Star race is the new manufacturer competition between Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet. The manufacturers will be divided up by including all drivers from the least represented manufacturer, plus an equal number of drivers for the other two manufacturers based on their starting positions on the grid. The teams will be pitted against one another, with the lowest combined finishing positions determining the winner. Any potential tie would go to the best overall finish out of the group.

This is just another example of NASCAR adjusting the All-Star race format. The weekend itself looks different this season with the Whelen Modified Tour and CARS Tour joining the Truck and Cup Series, making for an action-packed weekend of racing.

Per usual, eligibility for the All-Star race includes winners of points events in 2024 and 2025, past All-Star race winners who are currently full-time and past champions who compete full-time. In alphabetical order, those drivers are Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suarez. Although his Richmond win last season did not count toward playoff eligibility, Dillon's controversial win did put him in the All-Star race.

The exhibition race for the $1 million prize at the historic 0.625-mile track will go green on Sunday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.