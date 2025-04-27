NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega?

Following Jesse Love's post-race disqualification that led to Sammy Smith being declared the winner at Rockingham, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its 10th stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Love led the field to the green and won a caution-free first stage over his teammate Austin Hill. Hill would reverse the fortune and win the second stage, giving Richard Childress Racing its seventh consecutive stage win at a drafting track.
The first caution for incident came out on Lap 79 when Jeb Burton got into Smith in Turn 1, collecting Greg Van Alst, Parker Retzlaff, Josh Williams and Ryan Sieg. The second caution for incident came out shortly after on Lap 101 as Aric Almirola moved up the track and made contact with Katherine Legge, collecting Jeffrey Earnhardt and teammate Brandon Jones in the process.
Who won the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega?
After some thrilling racing throughout the 300-mile event, the race was decided on the final lap when Connor Zilisch made significant contact with the inside wall on the backstretch after trying to block Love for the lead. By the time NASCAR elected to throw the caution for the incident, Hill was just ahead of Jeb Burton. It is Hill's third win of the season and his first at Talladega. He surpasses Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for the most drafting wins (nine) in Xfinity Series history. This is the footage NASCAR used to determine that Hill was the winner.
Ag-Pro 300 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Austin Hill
59
2nd
Jeb Burton
40
3rd
Jesse Love
53
4th
Justin Allgaier
38
5th
Matt DiBenedetto
32
6th
Anthony Alfredo
31
7th
Blaine Perkins
30
8th
Harrison Burton
33
9th
Sheldon Creed
36
10th
Daniel Dye
27
11th
Taylor Gray
26
12th
Patrick Emerling
25
13th
Leland Honeyman
24
14th
Sam Mayer
23
15th
Nick Sanchez
33
16th
Ryan Ellis
21
17th
Carson Kvapil
20
18th
Dean Thompson
19
19th
Brennan Poole
18
20th
Jesse Iwuji
17
21st
Joey Gase
16
22nd
Mason Maggio
15
23rd
Kyle Sieg
14
24th
Kris Wright
13
25th
Christian Eckes
19
26th
Jeremy Clements
12
27th
Connor Zilisch
15
28th
Brandon Jones
9
29th
Josh Williams
13
30th
Caesar Bacarella
7
31st
Sammy Smith
12
32nd
Jeffrey Earnhardt
5
33rd
Aric Almirola
12
34th
Katherine Legge
0
35th
Greg Van Alst
2
36th
Ryan Sieg
7
37th
William Sawalich
3
38th
Parker Retzlaff
1
Justin Allgaier now holds a 79-point lead over Hill in the standings as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the running of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, May 3 (2 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Haas Factory Team driver Sam Mayer won last year's race in a photo finish over RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg.