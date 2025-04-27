Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega?

What happened in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega?
Colby Colwell
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

Following Jesse Love's post-race disqualification that led to Sammy Smith being declared the winner at Rockingham, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its 10th stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Love led the field to the green and won a caution-free first stage over his teammate Austin Hill. Hill would reverse the fortune and win the second stage, giving Richard Childress Racing its seventh consecutive stage win at a drafting track.

The first caution for incident came out on Lap 79 when Jeb Burton got into Smith in Turn 1, collecting Greg Van Alst, Parker Retzlaff, Josh Williams and Ryan Sieg. The second caution for incident came out shortly after on Lap 101 as Aric Almirola moved up the track and made contact with Katherine Legge, collecting Jeffrey Earnhardt and teammate Brandon Jones in the process.

Who won the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega?

After some thrilling racing throughout the 300-mile event, the race was decided on the final lap when Connor Zilisch made significant contact with the inside wall on the backstretch after trying to block Love for the lead. By the time NASCAR elected to throw the caution for the incident, Hill was just ahead of Jeb Burton. It is Hill's third win of the season and his first at Talladega. He surpasses Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for the most drafting wins (nine) in Xfinity Series history. This is the footage NASCAR used to determine that Hill was the winner.

Ag-Pro 300 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Austin Hill

59

2nd

Jeb Burton

40

3rd

Jesse Love

53

4th

Justin Allgaier

38

5th

Matt DiBenedetto

32

6th

Anthony Alfredo

31

7th

Blaine Perkins

30

8th

Harrison Burton

33

9th

Sheldon Creed

36

10th

Daniel Dye

27

11th

Taylor Gray

26

12th

Patrick Emerling

25

13th

Leland Honeyman

24

14th

Sam Mayer

23

15th

Nick Sanchez

33

16th

Ryan Ellis

21

17th

Carson Kvapil

20

18th

Dean Thompson

19

19th

Brennan Poole

18

20th

Jesse Iwuji

17

21st

Joey Gase

16

22nd

Mason Maggio

15

23rd

Kyle Sieg

14

24th

Kris Wright

13

25th

Christian Eckes

19

26th

Jeremy Clements

12

27th

Connor Zilisch

15

28th

Brandon Jones

9

29th

Josh Williams

13

30th

Caesar Bacarella

7

31st

Sammy Smith

12

32nd

Jeffrey Earnhardt

5

33rd

Aric Almirola

12

34th

Katherine Legge

0

35th

Greg Van Alst

2

36th

Ryan Sieg

7

37th

William Sawalich

3

38th

Parker Retzlaff

1

Justin Allgaier now holds a 79-point lead over Hill in the standings as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the running of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, May 3 (2 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Haas Factory Team driver Sam Mayer won last year's race in a photo finish over RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg.

