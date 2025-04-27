NASCAR Xfinity Series: Who won the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega?

Following Jesse Love's post-race disqualification that led to Sammy Smith being declared the winner at Rockingham, the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its 10th stop of the season in Saturday's running of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Love led the field to the green and won a caution-free first stage over his teammate Austin Hill. Hill would reverse the fortune and win the second stage, giving Richard Childress Racing its seventh consecutive stage win at a drafting track.

The first caution for incident came out on Lap 79 when Jeb Burton got into Smith in Turn 1, collecting Greg Van Alst, Parker Retzlaff, Josh Williams and Ryan Sieg. The second caution for incident came out shortly after on Lap 101 as Aric Almirola moved up the track and made contact with Katherine Legge, collecting Jeffrey Earnhardt and teammate Brandon Jones in the process.

Who won the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega?

After some thrilling racing throughout the 300-mile event, the race was decided on the final lap when Connor Zilisch made significant contact with the inside wall on the backstretch after trying to block Love for the lead. By the time NASCAR elected to throw the caution for the incident, Hill was just ahead of Jeb Burton. It is Hill's third win of the season and his first at Talladega. He surpasses Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for the most drafting wins (nine) in Xfinity Series history. This is the footage NASCAR used to determine that Hill was the winner.

.@TheCW_Sports shows the camera angles that NASCAR used to determine the winner of this afternoon's race at @TALLADEGA. pic.twitter.com/ohj2oVsB6D — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 26, 2025

Ag-Pro 300 finishing position Driver Points Winner Austin Hill 59 2nd Jeb Burton 40 3rd Jesse Love 53 4th Justin Allgaier 38 5th Matt DiBenedetto 32 6th Anthony Alfredo 31 7th Blaine Perkins 30 8th Harrison Burton 33 9th Sheldon Creed 36 10th Daniel Dye 27 11th Taylor Gray 26 12th Patrick Emerling 25 13th Leland Honeyman 24 14th Sam Mayer 23 15th Nick Sanchez 33 16th Ryan Ellis 21 17th Carson Kvapil 20 18th Dean Thompson 19 19th Brennan Poole 18 20th Jesse Iwuji 17 21st Joey Gase 16 22nd Mason Maggio 15 23rd Kyle Sieg 14 24th Kris Wright 13 25th Christian Eckes 19 26th Jeremy Clements 12 27th Connor Zilisch 15 28th Brandon Jones 9 29th Josh Williams 13 30th Caesar Bacarella 7 31st Sammy Smith 12 32nd Jeffrey Earnhardt 5 33rd Aric Almirola 12 34th Katherine Legge 0 35th Greg Van Alst 2 36th Ryan Sieg 7 37th William Sawalich 3 38th Parker Retzlaff 1

Justin Allgaier now holds a 79-point lead over Hill in the standings as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the running of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, May 3 (2 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Haas Factory Team driver Sam Mayer won last year's race in a photo finish over RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg.