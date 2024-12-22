MLB trade grades: Nationals trade for first baseman Yankees could've easily afforded
By Mark Powell
The Washington Nationals made a clever trade with the Texas Rangers for a slugging first baseman. Nathaniel Lowe has never made an All-Star Team, but he is a former gold glover and silver slugger. Compared to the current first base market, he is about as productive as any first-base needy team could ask for.
Lowe will head to a Nationals team eager to contend in 2025. Washington is in a crowded division, but they also have James Wood, Dylan Crews and then some. The rotation could use some work, but Washington is a mid-market team built the right way. Lowe will only add to their offensive firepower, and while the rotation is lacking slightly, they have rebuilt quicker than any pundits expected.
Yankees missed out on Nathaniel Lowe trade
While the Nationals gained quite a bit from said trade, it's surprising more teams weren't in on Lowe. Heck, the Yankees just signed Paul freaking Goldschmidt. Surely, Lowe would've been a better middle-of-the-order hitter than Goldy. This is not 2019.
The Yankees were backed into a corner and signed Goldschmidt to play first base. Brian Cashman and Co. have tried to replace Juan Soto – who signed a 16-year, $765 million contract with the Mets – by. committee. I have very bad news for them– replacing Soto is impossible, The Yankees are bound to have a subpar season offensively, no matter who they add. Soto is a Hall-of-Fame caliber hitter who is arguably better than Aaron Judge. Again, I said arguably.
Who won the Nathaniel Lowe trade, Natonals or Rangers?
The Rangers traded Lowe for right-handed relief pitcher Robert Garcia, who had a WAR of -0.2 this past season, and a 4.22 ERA in Washington to boot. I believe in the Rangers pitcher development program quite a bit, but I also find it tough to believe Garcia will ever be more valuable than Lowe, who at his best can provide quite a bit of power alongside a valuable lineup presence.
Rangers trade grade: B-
Nationals trade grade: B+
The smart money is on the Nationals here, as they have made the right choices ever since trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. That was the right move, and so is acquiring Lowe to pair with their young corps.