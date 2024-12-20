Nationals copying Braves Reynaldo Lopez strategy with former Atlanta favorite is genius
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Nationals had quite the start to their offseason, as they won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. With the team stocked with young prospects and stars, the expectation this offseason was that the Nationals would be big spenders in free agency. Thus far, that hasn't been the case. Granted, the Hot Stove has simmered down a bit since the Winter Meetings.
But on Thursday, the Nationals made a move. According to FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray, the Nationals have reached an agreement with free agent pitcher Mike Soroka on a one-year, $9 million contract. But most importantly, Murray reports that Soroka will be a starter for Washington.
So, the Nationals will be taking a page out of the rival Atlanta Braves playbook with Reynaldo Lopez.
Nationals bring in Mike Soroka as starting pitcher
Last year, the Braves brought in Lopez after he spent the past few seasons as a relief pitcher. This was after beginning his career as a starting pitcher. But instead of going to Atlanta's bullpen, Lopez slotted into their starting rotation, which paid dividends for the team and himself.
Lopez had an incredible year in Atlanta, as he became a steady option on the mound and as a result of his play, earned his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. Lopez finished the season recording a 1.99 ERA, a 1.106 WHIP, an 8-5 win-loss record, 148 strikeouts, and 42 walks in 135.2 innings (25 starts in 26 games).
Now, the Nationals are trying a similar approach with Soroka, who was a former Braves starting pitcher and a Chicago White Sox relief pitcher. Soroka emerged as a shining star for the Braves in 2019 when he made it to the All-Star Game and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. But in 2020, Soroka suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The following year, Soroka re-tore that Achilles tendon while walking to the team clubhouse, which sidelined him for the 2022 season.
This past season after being traded from Washington to Chicago, Soroka split time between the rotation and the bullpen. In 25 games (nine starts), Soroka recorded a 4.74 ERA, a 1.381 WHIP, 84 strikeouts, and 44 walks in 79.2 innings.
The Braves will see Soroka quite a bit, but in a Nationals uniform. We'll see if Soroka can turn his season around as a starter in Washington.