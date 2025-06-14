Nationals-Marlins restart time: Rain delay updates from Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals were hoping that a return home against the Miami Marlins would allow them to get their season back on track after losing five in a row, including getting swept by the New York Mets on the road, but the opposite has happened thus far. Miami took an early 6-0 lead after just three innings.

James Wood did his best to try and regain momentum in the bottom of the third with a monstrous home run, but Mother Nature didn't wait too long to delay the festivities after the fact. The tarp went onto the field in the bottom of the fourth. The Nationals had two out and nobody on with the struggling Keibert Ruiz at the dish.

And we're going into a rain delay with 2 outs in the bottom of the 4th, the Nats trailing 6-2. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 14, 2025

Now, all Nationals and Marlins fans want to know is when the game will ultimately resume.

Nationals-Marlins rain delay updates: When will play resume?

This article will be updated as the Nationals supply more information.

When play will resume is anyone's best guess. The radar doesn't look too pretty, but it should clear up in time for the game to resume at some point this evening. The delay might be a long one, though, based on what the forecast has to say. As always, this article will be updated when the updates are provided.

Forecast for Nationals vs. Marlins on June 13

According to AccuWeather's hourly forecast, thunderstorms are in the area now and will continue to be until after 10:00 p.m. ET. Once the 11:00 p.m. ET hour arrives, though, rain should subside, and it should stay away long enough for the game to finish without another issue. When they resume could depend on how quickly the thunderstorms pass and how much rain, if any, they're willing to play through.

When play does resume, the bullpens will have to battle it out, as both starting pitchers were pulled from the contest earlier than either manager would've liked. This could mean runs will be scored at an even higher rate than they have already, considering how lackluster each bullpen is. Ultimately, this delay could be what wakes up Washington's offense, which has been struggling for a while now, even if it's an inconvenience for the fan base.