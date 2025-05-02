Nationals-Reds start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Cincinnati on May 2

We've seen bad weather throughout the Midwest wreak havoc on MLB's schedule for over a week now, and Mother Nature doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon — at least not in Cincinnati.

The Reds were set to welcome the Washington Nationals to town for the start of a three-game set from Great American Ball Park on Friday evening, but the game is already in a delay almost an hour before the scheduled first-pitch time of 6:10 p.m. ET.

Read on for what the forecast has in store and stay tuned for live updates from Cincy.

Nationals vs. Reds rain delay: What's the Friday forecast in Cincinnati?

It's looking like Southwest Ohio is set for some pretty severe storms on Friday night, at least if the radar is any indication.

#Cincinnati Strong/severe storm or two will develop into the Cincy Metro and Tri-State especially near and southeast of I-71. Hail likely with these storms, possibly severe, dangerous lightning, strong wind gust. Stay with #WLWT #wlwtweather #mostaccurate14 #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/CfKvwvfdX7 — Kevin Robinson (@KevinWLWT) May 2, 2025

That system appears to be moving directly toward downtown Cincinnati, and the Reds agree, opting to put the game in a delay early rather than having to hustle the tarp onto the field and stop play once things get nasty.

And things could get pretty nasty. According to the National Weather Service, Cincinnati is on severe thunderstorm watch, with precipitation amounts of one or even two inches possible in areas that get hit the hardest. Things should be pretty calm outside of this storm system, but it doesn't seem like GABP will be getting lucky on Friday.

What time do the Nationals and Reds play today?

It's still anyone's guess at this point. Play was initially scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, but obviously that's off the table now. From there, it just depends on when the storm arrives, and how long it lingers: MLB operates on the 30/30 rule, which stipulates that play will be suspended if lightning is detected within six miles (i.e., a flash-to-noise count of 30 seconds or less) and won't be resumed until at least 30 minutes after the lightning has passed.

The Reds have yet to make any sort of announcement about a new start time, and won't be able to do so until we have a better idea of when the storm will arrive and when it will pass. Mitchell Parker is set to start for the Nats, while the Reds will send ace Hunter Greene to the mound looking to keep pace with the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.