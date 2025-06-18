Nationals-Rockies start time: Rain delay updates from Nationals Park

For the first two months of the MLB season, the Washington Nationals were doing a nice job hovering around .500 in a tough NL. They've struggled mightily of late, though, dropping 10 straight games, including two against the now 16-57 Colorado Rockies, to fall to 30-43 on the year. Just about everything that could possibly go wrong for the Nationals has lately, and they're all but out of postseason contention as a result.

They were hoping to finally show signs of life against a Rockies team they should be making easy work of, especially at home, but the start to Wednesday's game has officially been delayed due to rain.

Nats say the start of tonight's game is delayed. They took the tarp off a few minutes ago and started to prep the infield, but it looks like there's another system coming through here shortly. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 18, 2025

MASN's Mark Zuckerman reported that the tarp was taken off recently, but with more rain set to arrive shortly, the game has been delayed. With that in mind, fans watching or attending this game have reason to wonder when and if this game might get going.

Nationals-Rockies start time: Rain delay updates

This article will be updated as the Nationals provide more information.

First pitch for Wednesday's game was originally set for 6:45 p.m. ET, but obviously, the tilt will begin later. How much later is really anyone's best guess at this point. Based on what the forecast says, the delay might not be too long.

Forecast for Nationals vs. Rockies on June 18

According to Accuweather's hourly forecast at Nationals Park, thunderstorms will be in the area during the 7:00 p.m. ET hour. As disappointing as it is for any game to be delayed, the storms are expected to be brief and completely cleared up by 8:00 p.m. ET. Once 8:00 p.m. ET rolls around, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, and it should remain dry for the rest of the evening. Forecasts can be wrong, but if this is remotely accurate, the delay shouldn't be too long and the game should be completed without issue once it begins.

When the game ultimately does begin, the Nationals will be throwing Mitchell Parker against German Marquez. Both of these pitchers have struggled this season, but Marquez allowed just one run in five innings his last time out and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. Perhaps he can keep the recent good times rolling against a Nationals offense that has shown little signs of life over the course of the 10-game skid.