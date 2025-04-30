Nationals staff member stretchered off after collapse at batting practice

There was a scary scene at Nationals Park on Wednesday afternoon, as a Washington Nationals staff member had to receive medical attention after collapsing on the field during batting practice ahead of the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

There appears to be a serious medical situation on the field right now during Washington Nationals batting practice. It appears someone collapsed and they are attending to him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTwCEwH2DF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 30, 2025

The staff member, who has still yet to be identified, was throwing BP at the time of the incident. After being treated by medical personnel near the mound, they were then taken away on a stretcher. The team has yet to provide an update on their condition.

A member of the Washington Nationals staff collapsed while throwing batting practice at Citizens Bank Park.



Medical staff tended to the staff member on the field. He was taken away on a stretcher. The staff member hasn't been identified. #BREAKING #Natitude #Phillies — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) April 30, 2025

As of this writing, there's been no change to the status of Wednesday night's game or first pitch time, which is currently scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

