Nationals staff member stretchered off after collapse at batting practice

There was a scary scene at Nationals Park on Wednesday afternoon, as a Washington Nationals staff member had to receive medical attention after collapsing on the field during batting practice ahead of the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The staff member, who has still yet to be identified, was throwing BP at the time of the incident. After being treated by medical personnel near the mound, they were then taken away on a stretcher. The team has yet to provide an update on their condition.
As of this writing, there's been no change to the status of Wednesday night's game or first pitch time, which is currently scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
Nationals staff member collapses during batting practice
Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.