NBA 3-Point Contest winners throughout the years: Complete list of triple threats

Damian Lillard can further cement himself as one of the NBA's all-time greatest shooters by winning his third straight 3-Point Contest.

By Lior Lampert

2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
The 2024-25 NBA campaign is ostensibly flying by. Opening Night of the league's 79th season feels like it was just yesterday, yet All-Star Weekend (ASW) is suddenly upon us.

Chief among the annual star-studded slew of events is the Starry 3-Point Contest, featuring an exciting catalog of long-distance marksmen.

Two-time defending champion Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks headlines the eight-man group. But as you can see, he faces a stiff collection of challengers this year. Nevertheless, sportsbooks give him the shortest odds of winning the competition by a decent margin.

If the bookmakers are right and Lillard secures a third consecutive 3-Point Contest title at 2025 ASW in San Francisco, California, he enters rarified air. The future Hall of Famer would join an exclusive list of players who have pulled off a three-peat, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the 1990s.

With that in mind, let's look at the complete list of NBA 3-Point Contest winners since its inception in 1986.

NBA 3-Point Contest winners throughout the years: Complete list of triple threats

Year

Winner

Team

1986

Larry Bird

Boston Celtics

1987

Larry Bird

Boston Celtics

1988

Larry Bird

Boston Celtics

1989

Dale Ellis

Seattle SuperSonics

1990

Craig Hodges

Chicago Bulls

1991

Craig Hodges

Chicago Bulls

1992

Craig Hodges

Chicago Bulls

1993

Mark Price 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1994

Mark Price 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1995

Glen Rice

Miami Heat

1996

Tim Legler

Washington Wizards

1997

Steve Kerr

Chicago Bulls

1998

Jeff Hornacek

Utah Jazz

2000

Jeff Hornacek

Utah Jazz

2001

Ray Allen

Milwaukee Bucks

2002

Peja Stojakovic

Sacramento Kings

2003

Peja Stojakovic

Sacramento Kings

2004

Voshon Lenard

Denver Nuggets

2005

Quentin Richardson

Phoenix Suns

2006

Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks

2007

Jason Kapono

Toronto Raptors

2008

Jason Kapono

Toronto Raptors

2009

Daequan Cook

Phoenix Suns

2010

Paul Pierce

Boston Celtics

2011

James Jones

Miami Heat

2012

Kevin Love

Minnesota Timberwolves

2013

Kyrie Irving

Cleveland Cavaliers

2014

Marco Belinelli 

San Antonio Spurs

2015

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

2016

Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors

2017

Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets

2018

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

2019

Joe Harris

Brooklyn Nets

2020

Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings

2021

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

2022

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves

2023

Damian Lillard*

Portland Trail Blazers

2024

Damian Lillard*

Milwaukee Bucks

Lillard is the most recent of seven sharpshooters who have won back-to-back 3-Point Contests. However, only two players have done it thrice in a row: Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird and two-time NBA champion Craig Hodges.

Bird is one of the NBA's best shooters and among the most legendary players to grace the hardwood. He kicked off the 3-Point Contest by three-peating from 1986 to 1988, becoming the first to achieve the year-over-year hat trick.

Hodges played for four teams throughout his 10-year career in the Association, though his 3-Point Contest victories came with the Chicago Bulls. He was ahead of his time in terms of being able to light it up from beyond the arc. The sniper boasts one of the league's highest-ever three-point percentages.

All eyes will be on Lillard as he looks to further etch himself as one of basketball's most lethal riflemen from downtown.

