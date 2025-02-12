NBA 3-Point Contest winners throughout the years: Complete list of triple threats
By Lior Lampert
The 2024-25 NBA campaign is ostensibly flying by. Opening Night of the league's 79th season feels like it was just yesterday, yet All-Star Weekend (ASW) is suddenly upon us.
Chief among the annual star-studded slew of events is the Starry 3-Point Contest, featuring an exciting catalog of long-distance marksmen.
Two-time defending champion Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks headlines the eight-man group. But as you can see, he faces a stiff collection of challengers this year. Nevertheless, sportsbooks give him the shortest odds of winning the competition by a decent margin.
If the bookmakers are right and Lillard secures a third consecutive 3-Point Contest title at 2025 ASW in San Francisco, California, he enters rarified air. The future Hall of Famer would join an exclusive list of players who have pulled off a three-peat, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the 1990s.
With that in mind, let's look at the complete list of NBA 3-Point Contest winners since its inception in 1986.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
NBA 3-Point Contest winners throughout the years: Complete list of triple threats
Year
Winner
Team
1986
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
1987
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
1988
Larry Bird
Boston Celtics
1989
Dale Ellis
Seattle SuperSonics
1990
Craig Hodges
Chicago Bulls
1991
Craig Hodges
Chicago Bulls
1992
Craig Hodges
Chicago Bulls
1993
Mark Price
Cleveland Cavaliers
1994
Mark Price
Cleveland Cavaliers
1995
Glen Rice
Miami Heat
1996
Tim Legler
Washington Wizards
1997
Steve Kerr
Chicago Bulls
1998
Jeff Hornacek
Utah Jazz
2000
Jeff Hornacek
Utah Jazz
2001
Ray Allen
Milwaukee Bucks
2002
Peja Stojakovic
Sacramento Kings
2003
Peja Stojakovic
Sacramento Kings
2004
Voshon Lenard
Denver Nuggets
2005
Quentin Richardson
Phoenix Suns
2006
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
2007
Jason Kapono
Toronto Raptors
2008
Jason Kapono
Toronto Raptors
2009
Daequan Cook
Phoenix Suns
2010
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
2011
James Jones
Miami Heat
2012
Kevin Love
Minnesota Timberwolves
2013
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
2014
Marco Belinelli
San Antonio Spurs
2015
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
2016
Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors
2017
Eric Gordon
Houston Rockets
2018
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
2019
Joe Harris
Brooklyn Nets
2020
Buddy Hield
Sacramento Kings
2021
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
2022
Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves
2023
Damian Lillard*
Portland Trail Blazers
2024
Damian Lillard*
Milwaukee Bucks
Lillard is the most recent of seven sharpshooters who have won back-to-back 3-Point Contests. However, only two players have done it thrice in a row: Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird and two-time NBA champion Craig Hodges.
Bird is one of the NBA's best shooters and among the most legendary players to grace the hardwood. He kicked off the 3-Point Contest by three-peating from 1986 to 1988, becoming the first to achieve the year-over-year hat trick.
Hodges played for four teams throughout his 10-year career in the Association, though his 3-Point Contest victories came with the Chicago Bulls. He was ahead of his time in terms of being able to light it up from beyond the arc. The sniper boasts one of the league's highest-ever three-point percentages.
All eyes will be on Lillard as he looks to further etch himself as one of basketball's most lethal riflemen from downtown.