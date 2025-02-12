NBA All Star Game rosters: Team Shaq, Team Chuck, Team Kenny and Team Candace
By Kinnu Singh
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will debut a reimagined format. Instead of the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference game or teams drafted by two opposing captains, the new structure will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games.
The NBA’s decision to revamp the annual showcase was spurred by widespread criticism about the lack of effort in recent All-Star Games.
Although the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 211-186 in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, it was the fans who truly lost. Defensive effort clearly took a backseat as the teams combined for a total of 397 points. After the backlash, NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that the All-Star Game’s format was no longer providing an entertaining and competitive product.
2025 NBA All-Star Game format and team rosters
In a departure from the traditional two-team structure, the All-Star tournament will be comprised of four teams and three games. The winning teams from two semifinal games will compete in the championship. Teams will need to make a defensive effort in order to win since high-scoring affairs are no longer possible. The first team to reach or surpass 40 points will be winner of each game.
The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided equally into three eight-player teams. The fourth team will be feature the championship team from the Castrol Rising Stars, which showcases the top first- or second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts. WNBA legend and TNT analyst Candace Parker will be the honorary general manager for the Rising Stars team.
TNT’s “Inside the NBA” commentators — Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith — will serve as honorary general managers. The analysts made their team selections during the NBA All-Star Draft, which was aired by TNT on Feb. 6, 2025.
Below are the rosters for each team in the 2025 All-Star Game, along with a brief description of each roster:
Team Shaq: The OGS
Player
Position
Team
LeBron James
Forward
Los Angeles Lakers
Stephen Curry
Guard
Golden State Warriors
Kyrie Irving
Guard
Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum
Forward
Boston Celtics
Kevin Durant
Forward
Phoenix Suns
Damian Lillard
Guard
Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden
Guard
Los Angeles Clippers
Jaylen Brown
Forward
Boston Celtics
Anthony Davis
Center
Dallas Mavericks
O’Neal shaped his team around experience, playmaking and scoring. His roster includes some of most recognizable names in basketball, particularly Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. O’Neal’s team will feature the most championship experience. Six of the eight players have won at least one All-Star MVP, and only two — Damien Lillard and James Harden — have not won an NBA championship.
Silver selected Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving as an injury replacement for Anthony Davis, his new teammate.
Team Chuck: Global Stars
Player
Position
Team
Nikola Jokić
Center
Denver Nuggets
Trae Young
Guard
Atlanta Hawks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Guard
Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembenyama
Forward
San Antonio Spurs
Pascal Siakam
Forward
Indiana Pacers
Alperen Şengün
Center
Houston Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns
Center
New York Knicks
Donovan Mitchell
Guard
Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Forward
Milwaukee Bucks
Barkley’s team is built around dominant big men with size and playmaking ability. The team is anchored by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, who has arguably been the NBA’s best player over the past several years. Jokić will be joined by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, who has been an emerging star
Barkley’s team took a significant hit by losing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to injury. The commissioner named Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young as an injury replacement for Antetokounmpo.
Team Kenny: Young Stars
Player
Position
Team
Anthony Edwards
Guard
Minnesota Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson
Guard
New York Knicks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Forward
Memphis Grizzlies
Jalen Williams
Forward
Oklahoma City Thunder
Darius Garland
Guard
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley
Forward
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham
Guard
Detroit Pistons
Tyler Herro
Guard
Miami Heat
Smith’s team showcases the NBA’s future. The roster is led by youth, speed and athleticism. Smith’s team is highlighted by its two starting guards, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. Although the roster lacks some of the size of Team Chuck and the experience of Team Shaq, it carries plenty of athletic talent and scoring potential.
Team Candace
The roster will be finalized after the Rising Stars Challenge, a four-team tournament that will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, two days before the All-Star tournament. The Rising Stars Challenge is a four-team tournament which includes 10 NBA rookies, 11 NBA sophomores and seven G League players. The 21 NBA players are split into seven-player teams, and the fourth team is comprised of the G League players. The winning team will serve as an underdog against the other three teams, but perhaps they’ll be able to carry some momentum and chemistry into the All-Star tournament.