NBA All-Star Game scores and results: Final scores for Team Chuck, Team Shaq, Team Kenny and Team Candace
The NBA All-Star Game ushered in yet another new format and new era on Sunday night in Oakland for the 2025 game — or, rather, games with the new format. The All-Stars were divided into four teams hosted by the Inside the NBA hosts, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, with a fourth team coached by Candace Parker comprised of Rising Stars.
In the new format, these four teams played in a tournament-style bracket with the winners of the first two games meeting for the final and the NBA All-Star Game crown. More pressingly, these games are a race to 40 and not timed (beyond the shot clock, of course) as it's all about getting buckets and getting on the board.
Draymond Green may not be the biggest fan of the new format, but it's what fans had to watch on Sunday night.
And in case you missed some of it or needed to catch up, let's keep you up to date with all of the stats and final scores from the All-Star Game matchups as we get through the action to determine a champion of All-Star Weekend.
Kenny's Young Stars vs. Chuck's Global Stars final score and stats (Semifinal)
Final Score: Team Kenny 32, Team Chuck 41
In the first matchup on Sunday night in Oakland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama lead the way for a big victory for Chuck's Global Stars. The Thunder All-Star came up with a big 12-point performance, scoring more than 25% of his team's point in the matchup, while Wemby made his debut with six points but added four rebounds, one steal and one block. Trae Young was also dishing them out with four assists in the win.
As for the opposite side, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro and Evan Mobley all tied for the team-high in points for Kenny's Young Stars as they all put home six points in the loss.
Candace's Rising Stars vs. Shaq's OGs final score and stats (Semifinal)
Final Score: Team Candace 35, Team Shaq 42
Candace's Rising Stars definitely looked outmatched at times in the loss to Shaq's OGs but, at the same time, made this one come down to the wire with some strong end-of-game defense. For Team Shaq, though, it was Damian Lillard that came up big with nine points and three rebounds but Stephen Curry was the clear leader on the floor as he came out with eight points but also added six boards and an assist in the win.
Among the young Rising Stars getting the Sunday night shine in Oakland, Ryan Dunn and Dalton Knecht led the way for the matchup with eight points.
Shaq's OGs vs. Chuck's Global Stars final score and stats (Championship)
Final Score: Team Shaq 41, Team Chuck 25
This one became ugly pretty quick in favor of Shaq's OGs. Whether it was Jayson Tatum or Stephen Curry, Team Shaq was white-hot from the floor and felt like they couldn't miss while, contrarily, Team Chuck couldn't buy a bucket with the Global Stars. Tatum, who put home the final game-winning dunk to clear the 40-point total, finished with a game-high 15 points along with four rebounds while Curry added 12 points and Kyrie Irving had seven points.
Despite the disappointing final game overall for Chuck's Global Stars, however, Wembanyama again came to play in a big way as the Spurs young superstar came up with 11 points and three rebounds in the loss. Karl-Anthony Towns finished second on the team in scoring with eight while Gilgeous-Alexander (4) and Nikola Jokic (2) were the only other players on Chuck's team that were able to find the box score in the points column.