It’s that time of year again — the NBA awards are back, and this season’s announcements come with a whole new level of excitement.

The league will unveil the winners of four major awards over four consecutive days, starting Tuesday, April 22 through Friday, April 25.

Tuesday, April 22 – Sixth Man of the Year

The first award on deck is Sixth Man of the Year. The finalists are:

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers

All three played key roles off the bench for their respective teams, with the Pistons and Cavaliers making noticeable strides in the standings. Pritchard is the clear frontrunner, entering the announcement with -1000 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wednesday, April 23 – Clutch Player of the Year

The Clutch Player of the Year finalists are:

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

This one is expected to be closer than most, but Brunson leads the pack with -170 odds. He topped the NBA in clutch points, clutch field goals, and ranked second in clutch field goal percentage — a clear sign of his late-game dominance.

Thursday, April 24 – Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year is one of the most debated races this season. The finalists are:

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite Cleveland finishing first in the East, Draymond Green is currently the favorite to win, with -165 odds. Each finalist has made a strong case, and the winner of this one may still surprise fans.

Friday, April 25 – NBA Hustle Award

Closing out the week is the NBA Hustle Award. Unlike the other categories, this award doesn’t feature pre-announced finalists. Instead, it’s based on advanced hustle metrics like deflections, box outs, loose balls recovered, and other gritty, behind-the-scenes efforts that impact winning.

The first three awards will be announced on TNT's coverage of the NBA Playoffs, while the Hustle Award will be revealed on the NBA's social media.

Last year’s winners for each award: