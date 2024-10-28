NBA changed the final score of the Warriors Opening Night win a day later
The Portland Trail Blazers' home opener against the Golden State Warriors ended in a decisive 140-104 blowout loss, a disappointing start that Chauncey Billups and his squad hadn’t anticipated. The Warriors dominated the second half, but the NBA announced the next day that a minor scoring error had been made, affecting the game by a single point.
"With 2:00 remaining in the third quarter, De’Anthony Melton (GSW) was incorrectly credited with two missed free throw attempts, when in fact he made 1-of-2," the league clarified. "As a result, the final score has been updated to Golden State 140, Portland 104." This slight change raised Melton’s point total from 11 to 12, adding to his 4 assists and 3 steals in 19 minutes.
The 36-point loss set a franchise record for the largest season-opening defeat in Trail Blazers history.
The NBA went back the next day and gave the Warriors an extra point
“It was very disappointing—you have to give them credit,” Billups commented post-game. “We felt two steps slow all night… I don’t think anyone on our team really played well.”
Despite Billups' critical remarks, all five Trail Blazers starters managed to finish in double digits, although they collectively shot just 38 percent from the field. Rookie Scoot Henderson was a bright spot, finishing with 22 points and 4 assists in 28 minutes. Showing marked improvement over his first-year struggles, Henderson contributed in multiple ways.
The Warriors, meanwhile, were nearly unstoppable, holding a 28-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Stephen Curry nearly notched a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 20 points in just 23 minutes.