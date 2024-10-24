NBA Cup courts revealed for 2024-25 season and they're actually very cool
By Quinn Everts
If your eyes are still recovering from looking at last season's NBA Cup courts, we have some good news and some bad news. We'll start with the bad; this year's NBA Cup courts are also very bright. The good? The 2024-25 versions are a little toned down, and the league appears to have put time into designing this year's NBA Cup courts, a welcome departure from last year when the goal seemed to be make the courts as colorful as humanly possible. It's okay, NBA, we're all learning together.
Here are a few of the 2024-25 NBA Cup courts that will actually look really cool on TV.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks insist on being blue for some reason we can't quite figure out, but this court is stellar regardless. The horns coming up from the baselines, the blue and gold stripes down one sideline and the font used on "Fear the Deer" is all working. It's not too aggressive but still pops. Great job, Milwaukee.
Charlotte Hornets
Listen, any honeycomb pattern and combination of purple and teal is going to work. That's just science. Charlotte has possessed one of the most aesthetically pleasing brands since the 90s — regardless of the actual lack of basketball success — and that continues with this court. There are a weird amount of ads on this court, but even big sportsbook ads can't ruin this court from the Hornets.
Portland Trail Blazers
Bring back the Rose Garden!
It appears the Blazers are embracing Portland's nickname — the Rose City — and they did it in a fantastic way. The grey roses accented with the gold trophies and red outline is a beautiful design. You might never see this court again because why would you watch Portland Trail Blazers basketball in November, but the court is still sweet!
Minnesota Timberwolves
Why not? Let's get neon green with some trees. The black logo with the spooky "Timberwolves" behind it looks awesome, and the trees do actually look like where a Wolf would live. Think of Anthony Edwards scoring 40 points on this court. Did that excite you? Thought so!
Los Angeles Lakers
This just looks like a basketball court that a team in Los Angeles should play on. It just makes sense. The palm trees, the skyline and the stars on the sideline give huge "California" vibes. This court just looks important, even if the Lakers win like 43 games this year.