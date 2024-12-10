Why the NBA Cup is more important to the Milwaukee Bucks than you realize
Milwaukee Bucks fans feared their season was over almost as soon as it began, as the team stumbled to a 2-8 record in their first 10 games. Damian Lillard struggled to find his shooting rhythm, Khris Middleton was still recovering from injury, and the rest of the lineup failed to provide much offensive help. With fingers pointed in every direction, it seemed Milwaukee's hopes were fading fast. However, the Bucks have turned their season around faster than anyone could have anticipated.
NBA Cup: A turning point
In the second year of the NBA’s in-season tournament, the Milwaukee Bucks enter as the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference. After going undefeated and sweeping Group B, Milwaukee looks poised to use the tournament as a launching pad to salvage their season.
Winning the NBA Cup would do wonders for the Bucks, giving them a three-game win streak and invaluable momentum heading back into their regular-season schedule. With nine of their next 11 games against sub-.500 opponents, the Bucks could use this stretch to climb into contention alongside the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The tournament also provides Khris Middleton an opportunity to rediscover his rhythm. Currently averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in just 21.5 minutes per game, Middleton is still working his way back into form. While he might not reach full capacity for a few more weeks, these next few games could be critical in building his confidence and impact on the court.
Doc Rivers and the coaching turnaround
Doc Rivers, who found himself on the hot seat early in the season, has managed to stabilize the team with a 10-3 record since Milwaukee’s disastrous start. This recent run has given fans renewed hope that Rivers is capable of leading the franchise forward. However, his overall record of 30-31 since taking over midway through last season leaves much to be desired, and he still has work to do to regain the full trust of the Bucks' faithful.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP push
The NBA Cup also presents the perfect stage for Giannis Antetokounmpo to solidify his case as an MVP frontrunner. Averaging a league-leading 32.5 points per game, Giannis has been the team’s driving force, leading them in scoring in seven of their last nine games.
The Bucks’ first-round matchup against the Orlando Magic, who just lost Franz Wagner to injury, offers Giannis an opportunity to dominate offensively. Without a realistic defensive matchup to contain him, he has the potential to set the tone early and put the game out of reach. If Milwaukee advances, a second-round meeting with the Knicks or Hawks would give Giannis a chance to secure statement wins against playoff-caliber opponents.
The Bucks need the NBA Cup more than any other team. It’s a chance to prove that their slow start was merely an early-season hiccup, not a sign of long-term struggles. With the opportunity to build momentum, reintegrate Middleton, and showcase Giannis’ dominance, the Bucks are closer to making a league-wide statement than many fans might realize.
The tournament could be exactly what Milwaukee needs to reestablish themselves as a legitimate contender in the East. All eyes are now on how they rise to the occasion.