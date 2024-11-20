NBA Cup standings: Lakers positioned to defend their title thanks to ... Dalton Knecht?!
As a college basketball fan, it's always perplexing to me when players that thrived in school are passed over in the NBA Draft in favor of younger, "higher upside" guys. When Dalton Knecht fell to the Los Angeles Lakers and the 17th pick this summer, all I can remember thinking is, "This guy is going to be a steal."
Knecht was a deadly scorer in college, first at Northern Colorado, and then after he transferred to Tennessee for his senior season. As someone who watched a lot of his games, including when he dropped 37 points on my UNC Tar Heels in the Dean Dome, I was struck not just by how many points he was capable of putting up, but how many different ways he could get them.
Unlike many college players, Knecht had an extremely well-rounded offensive arsenal. He could knock down threes, whether they were of the catch-and-shoot or off-the-dribble variety. He could get to the basket and finish with either hand. He could absorb contact and use his strength to earn an and-1. He was deadly in the midrange. Tennessee has been a good team under Rick Barnes, but they took it to another level with Knecht, who almost willed the Volunteers into the Final Four over fellow stupendous senior Zach Edey and Purdue with another 37-point effort in the Elite Eight.
Knecht showed NBA fans what he was capable of when he scorched the Suns in the final game of the preseason for 35 points, including 20 in a row at one point late in the game. Since then though, he's been fairly quiet, just a rookie trying to earn minutes on one of the most famous teams in the world, one that just so happens to revolve around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
It seemed like only a matter of time until Knecht found his shot and made his mark in the league, and in the past week, he's begun to do just that. Knecht has taken full advantage of the faith head coach JJ Redick showed in him by placing him in the starting lineup, erupting for more than 24 points per game in the four games since the move.
The Lakers started the season pretty well against a tough early schedule, going 6-4 in their first 10 games. Since Knecht has replaced D'Angelo Russell in the starting lineup though, they're 4-0 with the added bonus of two of those wins coming in NBA Cup play.
Dalton Knecht looks like the X-factor that could help the Lakers repeat as NBA Cup champs and make a deep playoff run this spring
There's just something about the NBA Cup, now in its second season, that brings out the best in the Lakers. Last year L.A. blitzed through the tournament undefeated, defeating the Indiana Pacers in the finals in Las Vegas as LeBron took home the MVP award.
The Lakers seemingly have a more difficult draw this year, as they once again have to deal with the Suns and Jazz, but this time have replaced the Grizzlies and Blazers with the Western Conference favorite Thunder and the Wemby-led Spurs.
No matter, as L.A. is already 2-0 and the only undefeated team still standing in its group after knocking off the Spurs and the Jazz, and Knecht has been instrumental in helping the Lakers secure both wins.
The sweet-shooting rookie was efficient in scoring 14 points on 6-11 shooting in San Antonio last week, but on Tuesday he channeled his preseason red-hot self and buried the Jazz under an avalanche that would have made Northern Colorado proud. Knecht scored a career-high 37 points while going an incredible 9-12 from three. He was even so hot that he busted out the Michael Jordan shrug at one point, and had LeBron taunting the 16 teams that passed on him in the draft after the game.
The schedule toughens up considerably in the final two NBA Cup games, as the Lakers have to travel to Phoenix to play the Suns for the third time this season (the teams have split the first two meetings), and then they host the Thunder with a spot in the tournament's final eight on the line. Knecht's ascension as a go-to scoring option changes the calculus considerably on both of those games.
There are six groups in the NBA Cup, three in each conference. Each group winner after round robin play advances, with one wild card team from each conference also moving on. Tiebreakers are determined by point differential, meaning margin of victory is important for teams that don't go undefeated.
Both of the Lakers' NBA Cup games have gone down to the wire, with L.A. beating the Spurs by five and the Jazz by six. That means that the upcoming games with the Suns and Thunder will be critical, as it will be difficult to overcome a potential one-loss team like the Mavericks, who are currently +38 after two games compared to L.A.'s +11.
The Lakers' best bet is to win their group, and with the Thunder currently sitting at +10 and the Suns at -1, they would have a chance to still be on top if they go 1-1 in the final two but increase their scoring margin.
If Knecht keeps up his torrid pace, all this discussion of tiebreakers and what-ifs could well be moot. Furthermore, his play could not only help the Lakers make a run at back-to-back NBA Cups, it may elevate L.A. into serious Western Conference contender status, something they failed to achieve after coming back to earth after last season's NBA Cup win.
The Lakers aren't getting much respect yet from the betting markets, as FanDuel currently has them at +1400 to win the tournament despite currently sitting atop their group, +1100 to reach the NBA Finals and +2800 to win the whole thing. Knecht has seen his stock soar following Tuesday's performance, however, as he's gone from +1200 odds to win the Rookie of the Year before the Jazz game to +250 now, behind only the 76ers' Jared McCain.
Can Knecht and the Lakers keep this up? We'll begin to find out on Thursday when they host the only other team that's currently sporting a six-game winning streak, the Orlando Magic.