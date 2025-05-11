NBA Draft Lottery full order, live results: Who won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes?

It's almost time for one of the strangest days on the sports calendar, the NBA Draft Lottery. No one really wants to be there, because it likely means they didn't make the playoffs. But as long as they're there... might as well win!

The 2025 version of the lottery is, of course, massively important. Last year's NBA Draft didn't have a consensus top prospect, but the 2025 iteration features Cooper Flagg of Duke, one of the best prospects in years.

It's not necessarily Flagg or bust, because this draft features several high-octane talents, but Flagg is heads above the rest. And it will feel like a bust for the teams that don't win the Flagg sweepstakes. The lottery will take place on Monday, May 12th at 7 PM EST.

Jazz, Hornets and Wizards have best odds

The Utah Jazz are guaranteed a top five pick in this draft; the Wizards are guaranteed a top six pick, and the Hornets are guaranteed a top seven pick.

But these teams will be furious at anything other than the No. 1 pick. If it's not Cooper Flagg, it's a failure, considering they all had no interest in winning games last season.

Sixers have hope, but disaster looms

Getting Cooper Flagg would make Philadelphia's season from hell worth it. Very worth it. The Sixers have a 10.5 percent chance of landing the top pick and a 42 percent chance of landing in the top four. Frankly, even a top four pick would feel like a win for Philly. There will be franchise-changing talent in that range, and Daryl Morey could make the pick or package it for a veteran who could help the team immediately.

Of course, if the pick lands outside the top six, it goes to Oklahoma City. A real life nightmare for the Sixers (and the league at large, frankly.)

Rockets own Suns pick

Phoenix had a nightmare season of its own, missing the playoffs despite a roster that features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Now things get worse! Phoenix's pick is going to Houston no matter what. The Rockets are in prime position to add another young stud a roster already chock-full of them... or package this pick with one of those young guys for a high-level scoring option. I didn't say Kevin Durant, but I didn't not say Kevin Durant.

Mavs fans hope for gift from basketball gods

And they deserve one. The franchise sure doesn't, but the fans do! They went through the ultimate rug pull this season and being gifted with Cooper Flagg would be universal karma. Unfortunately, math often oversahdows karma, and the Mavs have just a 1.8 percent chance of getting the top pick.