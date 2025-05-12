NBA Draft might be more than just Cooper Flagg or bust 

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is upon us, and the world is eager to see which teams will select Duke Superstar Cooper Flagg. Flagg proved he is a generational talent well deserving of the hype surrounding the No. 1 pick during his lone season with Duke.

While Flagg is definitely a once-in-a-generation player, teams around the league shouldn't sleep on the possibility of taking Rutgers star combo guard Dylan Harper.

Dylan Harper is a special draft prospect, just like Cooper Flagg

There's no denying Flagg's immense potential at 6-foot-9. The Duke wing has shown the ability to be a Swiss Army knife, thanks to his unique ability to score, defend, and make plays at a high level. However, it'll be hard for whoever picks second in this year's draft to pass on a generational talent like Dylan Harper.

The son of NBA legend Ron Harper, Harper thrived at Rutgers despite the program's disappointing season. Harper posted 19.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals, showcasing a well-rounded game that has made him so special for Rutgers throughout the season.

At 6-foot-5, he possesses the unique ability to make plays for others, score, and play defense, which has often garnered comparisons to NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham, or even James Harden, thanks to his high level of play. Take a look at what Fran Fraschilla showcases in Harper's game film in the tweet below.

⁦@RutgersMBB⁩ Dylan Harper is a ridiculous offensive talent, maybe the best in the NBA Draft. Hate to say he’s a more athletic Cade Cunningham but I’ve seen Cade since he was 15. Dylan may be. ⁦⁦He’ll be 19 most of his rookie season! ⁦@coach_paint⁩ pic.twitter.com/0MmC6C3erJ — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 22, 2025

Teams in this year's draft, like the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz, have plenty of young talent to pair with Harper if they aren't fortunate enough to land the chance to take Flagg. The Philadelphia 76ers would get another young guard to put next to Tyrese Maxey forming their backcourt for the future.

Harper may not be as flashy or have the hype that Flagg does. However, it's hard not to see a world where he isn't a superstar. Harper has all the tools to become a future star in the NBA.