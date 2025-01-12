NBA Draft: Ranking the 5 best Big East players expected to declare for the draft
If you're looking for quality basketball at the college level, the Big East is a good place to start.
UConn naturally draws the headlines as back-to-back reigning champs, but Villanova is as well-established a program as you'll find. Georgetown. Creighton. Marquette. St. John's. Providence. Seton Hall. Xavier. These are all basketball schools above all else, with strong NBA lineages to boot.
While the Big East does not traditionally court the highest of high NBA Draft picks, you'd be hard-pressed to find a recent NBA rookie class without at least a couple strong contributors from the conference. Just this season, we have Donovan Clingan giving Portland fans visions of a future DPOY candidacy and Stephon Castle earning ROY buzz in San Antonio. And, don't look now, but Oso Ighodaro is the best center in Phoenix.
The 2025 draft is stronger in comparison to the 2024 draft, and the Big East will have no shortage of viable prospects on NBA radars. Here are some of the very best.
5. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (39th on FanSided big board)
Ryan Kalkbrenner is putting together a dominant senior campaign for Creighton. He has been in the Bluejays program for five years now, starting every game since he was a sophomore. What Kalkbrenner lacks in "modern" attributes for a 7-footer, he makes up for with efficiency and fundamental soundness.
Kalkbrenner currently leads the Big East in field goal percentage (66.9 percent) and effective field goal percentage (69.1 percent). It will be his fourth straight season leading in both categories if current trends hold. That may not seem all that impressive on the surface — he's a 7-foot, 235-pound mountain who feasts on lobs, dump-offs, and post-ups — but there's something to be said for excelling at the simple things.
Averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks, Kalkbrenner is the Big East's premier interior anchor. He dominates in drop coverage defensively, devouring large swathes of space in the paint and showcasing tremendous rim protection instincts. On offense, Kalkbrenner features soft touch around the basket, where the majority of his points come from. That said, he is also shooting 37.5 percent on 1.1 3-point attempts per game this season. If he can develop into a legitimate spot-up shooter, he ought to find purchase at the next level.
4. Alex Karaban, UConn (33rd on FanSided big board)
UConn junior Alex Karaban could've been in the first round mix last season, but he opted to pursue a three-peat with the Huskies. His role has not expanded as one might expect from the lone returning starter in Storrs, but Karaban has never been a go-to option. He's built for a complementary role, especially at the next level. NBA scouts will appreciate his ability to thrive within a specific niche.
He's averaging 15.7 points on efficient .477/.415/.778 splits, putting up a career-high 6.7 attempts per game from deep. At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, that will be Karaban's bread and butter in the pros. He's a knockdown spot-up shooter, comfortable running around screens and keeping his defender occupied off-ball.
While not especially diverse in terms of skill, Karaban executes the basics at a high level. He cuts, finishes with strength around the basket, and smartly defends his position. Karaban will never be a lockdown iso defender, but he's always in the right spot and he plays hard. The UConn program under Dan Hurley has developed a sterling repution for developing NBA players in an NBA scheme. Karaban should latch on with a contender and thrive in a bench role.
3. Kam Jones, Marquette (25th on FanSided big board)
Kam Jones has been a legitimate NPOY candidate for Marquette. There was skepticism around his decision to return to the Golden Eagles for another season, but Jones has made the most of his expanded role.
Without Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro to spearhead the offense, point guard duties have fallen upon Jones. In addition to his trademark, jitterbug scoring on the perimeter, Jones is averaging a career-high 6.4 assists — four more than he averaged last season. He is doing so without a serious uptick in turnovers. He has been extremely efficient as a playmaker (4.0 assist-TO ratio), making a concerted effort to set the table for an explosive Marquette offense.
Jones' primary appeal for NBA scouts, however, remains his scoring. He deploys a quick first step and great change of pace ability to get to his spots. Jones is confident bombing 3s (37.9 percent for his career) and he's an exceptional finisher inside the arc, whether it's floating it over a contest or finishing defiantly through traffic. He doesn't get to the free throw line much, but Jones' craftiness, touch, and creativity as a scorer pop consistently.
2. Liam McNeeley, UConn (24th on FanSided big board)
UConn freshman Liam McNeeley will get looks in the lottery if he finishes out the season strong. He was practically built in a lab to thrive in the Dan Hurley scheme. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, McNeeley offers a classic wing frame and a buttery 3-point shot. While not terribly advanced as a creator, the 19-year-old is going to shoot his way onto draft boards all the same.
Hitting 37.9 percent of his 3s to date, McNeeley has been pretty much as-advertised out of the gate. He looks highly advanced as an off-ball finisher and connector, whether it's flying around screens, working two-man actions on the perimeter, or cutting into open space. He moves the rock selflessly in the flow of the offense and he isn't a complete zero on-ball, able to attack closeouts, work the occasional pick-and-roll, and drive through contact with broad shoulders.
McNeeley doesn't commit copious turnovers and he defends his position well. A lack of outlier athleticism might ding his stock in some circles, but McNeeley's motor runs hot and he's mentally sharp. Teams looking for an instant impact role player will gravitate toward him without a second thought.
1. Thomer Sorber, Georgetown (15th on FanSided big board)
A four-star recruit ranked 46th in a loaded 2024 high school class, Thomer Sorber wasn't prominent on NBA radars before the season. In a matter of weeks, however, the Georgetown freshman has emerged as a potential lottery pick, offering a ton of desirable traits in the frontcourt.
He was not always viewed as a "modern" big at lower levels, but Sorber has diligently improved his conditioning and mobility while simultaneously expanding his skill set. The results are plain. He's averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Hoyas, doing a little bit of everything at the five spot. Sorber deploys plenty of bully-ball tactics in the post, which doesn't necessarily attract NBA eyeballs, but he's also hitting spot-up 3s, firing dimes out of the short roll, and wreaking havoc as an interior defender.
Sorber is dominant on the glass (he leads the conference in rebounds as a freshman) and he's a frenetic defensive playmaker on the back line, averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. He is a tad undersized at 6-foot-10, but his 255-pound frame packs a tremendous punch of physicality. He's mobile enough to recover on drives or roam effectively on the weak side.
If he continues to build on an impressive midseason profile, Sorber will emerge as the clear top prospect from a talent-laden Big East.