The fun phase for the Detroit Pistons is over, and now the expectations begin. They are a legit basketball team.

After winning 14 games total last year, including a 28-game losing streak, the Pistons are playing like locks to make the playoffs. They're on their first eight-game winning streak since 2007-08. Their Central Divison foes, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are also on an eight-game winning streak and are cruising to the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed

The Cavs retooled at the deadline, and their dominant run isn't as surprising as Detroit's. Who knew all Cade Cunningham needed were actual NBA players to have the Pistons laserbeam-focused on getting homecourt advantage in the postseason?

Here's how the Eastern Conference at large is shaping up, heading into March.

Eastern Conference standings

Team Record 1. Cleveland Cavaliers 48-10 2. Boston Celtics 42-17 3. New York Knicks 38-20 4. Indiana Pacers 33-24 5. Milwaukee Bucks 32-25 6. Detroit Pistons 33-26 7. Orlando Magic 29-31 8. Miami Heat 27-30 9. Atlanta Hawks 27-32 10. Chicago Bulls 23-36 11. Brooklyn Nets 21-37 12. Philadelphia 76ers 20-38 13. Toronto Raptors 18-41 14. Charlotte Hornets 14-43 15. Washington Wizards 10-48

The Pistons sit in the No. 6 seed, ready to pounce like a tiger on the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit isn't operating as stealthy as a tiger, though — it's clear as day they're ready to compete with the big guns after they dominated the Boston Celtics from start to finish on Wednesday night.

Detroit ranks No. 1 as a defensive unit during its 8-game winning streak. They're must-see TV these days. These aren't the 2008 Pistons, but their transition offense is 2025 Lob City, they Wolverine claw on defense, and JB Bickerstaff deserves a ton of praise for turning this thing around.

Cleveland is cooking after adding De'Andre Hunter

Bickerstaff would be the COY favorite if Kenny Atkinson didn't turn the Cleveland Cavaliers from pretenders to contenders. Seeing the Cavs sit on top of the East throne this late in the season isn't bug-eyed surprising. They were a solid unit last year without Darius Garland looking like himself.

He's (almost) injury-free and returned to his All-Star ways. Donovan Mitchell is still a bona fide scorer who will ascend in the playoffs. Evan Mobley is one of the best young bigs in our beautiful game, and Jarrett Allen is the final boss on defense. You aren't beating the game with him at the rim.

Adding bigger sharpshooting wing De'Andre Hunter at the deadline has virtually made Cleveland flawless. Boston lost to Detroit last night, but the reigning champs are still the team to beat as they patiently look ahead to the postseason.

Can Cleveland beat Boston in a seven-game series? Don't rule it out. The Cavs have the firepower and defensive infrastructure to muck it up for all challengers. Treating them as a joke is impossible, as they've put the entire East on notice.