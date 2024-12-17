NBA execs are solidifying Cooper Flagg's No. 1 status with latest comments
By Lior Lampert
Despite valiant efforts from Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Kasparas Jakucionis of Illinois, Cooper Flagg remains the top dog of the 2025 NBA Draft class. Or at least that seems to be the case if recent intel ($) from ESPN's Jeremy Woo is any indication.
Woo gathered the thoughts of "10 [NBA] general managers, executives and scouts, granting anonymity in exchange for their candid opinions" on Flagg. And based on the feedback, neither Harper, Jakucionis nor any other player in college basketball doesn't pose much of a threat to the soon-to-be 18-year-old.
"One Eastern Conference scout projected Flagg's chances of going No. 1 at 90 percent," Woo stated. The unnamed talent evaluator cited the Blue Devils sensation's 'work ethic and talent,' making the selection easy and painless.
But why are folks at the pro level so head over heels for Flagg?
Per Woo, predicated on the information he's collected, the blend of "productivity, versatility, defensive prowess and maturity" separates Flagg from the rest of the pack. This year's top recruit has demonstrated the ability to impact winning in various ways other than scoring.
"There's not many guys with a combination of size, mobility, skill and basketball IQ," a veteran scout told Woo regarding Flagg. "A lot of high-level prospects have two or three [of those traits] ... he has all of them."
Another aspect that makes Flagg so appealing to personnel members of the Association is his low-risk, uber-high reward profile. He projects to be a solid all-around player, simultaneously possessing tremendous upside.
The "level of security teams feel with Flagg" is unmatched, as Woo notes. "His perceived floor is just as strong a selling point as his ceiling," the draft analyst/writer expressed.
Moreover, while Flagg's 'uncommon physical skills' don't stack up against recent first-overall selections like Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson, he's close. Because of this, a Western Conference exec ranked him below the mentioned players but 'on par' with 2021 top draft choice Cade Cunningham. Notably, the uncertainty surrounding Anthony Edwards in 2020 knocked him below the standout forward.
Flagg drew some lofty NBA comparisons in Woo's poll. He keeps good company, from retired stars like Andrei Kirilenko and Grant Hill to active hoopers like Jayson Tatum, Franz Wagner and Aaron Gordon. In a wide spectrum of results, everyone listed is or was a "top-level [NBA] starter," further highlighting the caliber of player we're talking about.