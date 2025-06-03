NBA GM Rankings: Which fanbases trust their front office to make the right decision this offseason?

The NBA offseason is right around the corner, which means the overreaction to the moves teams make is looming. It's clear that there are some teams trying to rebuild and others trying to contend, but to do both correctly means having a great front office.

As exampled by the teams in the NBA finals, drafting well and finding diamonds in the rough could make the difference between having a team in the lottery every year, and forming a dynasty.

For most fans, their team will sadly not be contending for a title next season. That doesn't mean their general manager can't push the right buttons to get to that point. Here is a list of the five general managers fans should trust to make the right decision during the offseason.

5. Rafael Stone, Houston Rockets

Rafael Stone, general manager of the Houston Rockets, has been pushing the right buttons since taking over for Daryl Morey. He constructed the Rockets post James Harden, which has allowed them to get where they are now.

Stone traded a lot of pieces to get draft capital, some of which can still be used. Most of that was used to get their core pieces in the draft, including Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard. His biggest move, trading two first round picks for now All-Star Alperen Şengün.

In free agency, Stone was able to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillion Brooks. His best signing wasn't a player but giving Ime Udoka a chance after he was fired from the Boston Celtics. Udoka's coaching is the biggest reason this young team has seen so much success.

This offseason the Rockets need to get older but also add another star. Stone is one of the candidates favored to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have the capital to make it happen. Every button Stone has pushed the Rockets in the right direction and fans should have the upmost confidence he will make another splash.

4. Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers

Rob Pelinka was on the receiving end of one of the biggest trades in the history of the NBA, getting Luka Doncic. At the time, it seemed like a fleece, but their shortcomings in the playoffs proved this team still needs a few pieces to win a championship.

Pelinka is no stranger to building a championship roster. In first year as the general manger for the Lakers, he traded for Anthony Davis and signed a bunch of great role players that allowed them to win the 2020 NBA championship. If it weren't for injuries the following season, they could have gone back-to-back.

The one stain that the Lakers general manager had suffered during his tenure was the Russell Westbrook trade. Breaking apart a championship core for superstardom, which didn't work. Pelinka eventually had one of the most successful trade deadlines ever in 2023, that allowed the Lakers to make a run to the conference finals.

Similar results were seen this season. Trading away D'Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney-Smith and eventually acquiring Luka Dončić. Most of the Lakers' core is a result of great scouting and development involving Pelinka. Austin Reaves was an undrafted free agent, now playing at an All-Star level, and Rui Hachimura has seen more success in L.A. than Washington.

Los Angeles' core from this season remains intact, the missing piece is a paint beast. Laker fans should be confident in Pelinka's ability to get a quality center to round out the roster to become title contenders for next season.

3. Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Brad Stevens was a great coach but has become an NBA champion as the general manager for the Boston Celtics. He turned the Celtics from a play-in team in 2021 to seeing two finals appearances and one where they came out victorious.

Stevens has a lot of questions to answer for Boston. Their best player, Jayson Tatum, will likely miss most of, if not, the entire 2025-26 season with an Achilles injury, while they are going to be well over the threshold for the second apron. If Tatum was healthy, that would be a price the Celtics would consider taking, but now they must retool.

Boston has shown they can make the right moves, even if it's an emotionally tough move. Trading away Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porziņģis was pivotal in creating the dynamic offense they have had for the last two seasons. They also traded away Malcolm Brodgon (the reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner) and Robert Williams, their defensive anchor, for Jrue Holiday.

Ironically, Boston is likely to trade away both Porziņģis and Holiday to get under the second apron. Given their talent, experience, and contract, the Celtics can get a good return for both. Stevens knowing that next year is likely a wash for winning the finals, he will make the right moves to set them up for an eventual Tatum return, whenever that occurs.

2. Leon Rose, New York Knicks

Although New York Knicks general manager Leon Rose refuses to speak with the media, he is the hero that Knick fans have needed. Every single button he's pushed has been a success. Most of the time, Knick fans questioned his moves.

To name a few, signing Tom Thibodeau as the head coach, signing Donte DiVincenzo after having an overload on guards, trading both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby, trading multiple first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, giving up DiVincenzo and Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, and the biggest question mark was the contract he gave to Jalen Brunson.

Every move Rose has made eventually led to the Knicks making their first conference finals since 2000. Although it was the best season they've had in over two decades, there are still a few holes that needed to be filled. Defense.

If there is anything Rose has proven since becoming the general manager, is that he will make the right decision. He gave Isaiah Hartenstein his chance to blossom, and drafted well like, Miles McBride, who were all instrumental to the success for the Knicks during his tenure.

There are a few directions New York could go to finally get over the hump, but the fans of the Knicks will have faith that Rose will make the right move to make it happen.

1. Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are four wins away from winning their first championship since moving to Oklahoma City. It is all because of Sam Presti. He built a team that got there before, in 2012, but finally got them back and this time, built an overwhelming favorite.

Presti is living in the most luxurious position of any general manager in the league. Every player that is on the roster is currently under contract for next season. Theoretically, he doesn't need to make any moves, other than using the draft picks he has, to build a contender.

There are decisions that Presti needs to make regarding the future of the organization. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is due for one of the biggest contracts in league history and the younger talent are due for their first contract extension.

When that day comes to move on, Presti will ultimately make the right move. He has drafted extremely well for his entire career, taking a big risk on Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka, and now stealing Jalen Williams, Lou Dort, Cason Wallace and more.

Presti won the executive of the year for a reason, and there is no general manager who is more trustworthy to make the correct decision than Sam Presti.