NBA insider makes Knicks' Mitchell Robinson problem clear

The New York Knicks' offseason should be filled with excitement, anticipation, and — hopefully — a result that the majority of fans can rally behind. After advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, New York firmly re-established itself as a contender. And while Jalen Brunson was undeniably the heart of the team’s resurgence, there’s another name deserving just as much credit: Mitchell Robinson.

Yes, big Mitch. After months of recovery from the ankle injury he suffered during the 2024 playoffs, Robinson returned to the rotation in full swing during the regular season. He initially slotted in as a solid backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but once the postseason began, Robinson elevated his game to new heights, becoming a dominant presence on the glass and anchoring the Knicks’ rebounding efforts.

But the past is the past. The Knicks must improve if they want to take that next step — reaching the NBA Finals. A major overhaul of the starting lineup seems unlikely unless a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant becomes available. That leaves the front office with fewer options — primarily looking at flipping a few bench pieces to bolster depth.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down the financial obstacles New York faces this summer, highlighting how the Knicks’ limited cap space narrows the pool of viable free-agent targets. Regarding Robinson, Marks noted:

“The front office will need to weigh what is more valuable — his contract in a trade or his impact on the court.”

What will the Knicks do with Mitchell Robinson?

Robinson is under contract through next season, projected to earn $13 million. The pros: His deal is one of the best value contracts for a backup center in the league — especially one who can rebound at an elite level and defend both on the perimeter and in the paint. The cons: There’s still some uncertainty about whether Robinson can be a long-term difference-maker in a championship core.

To evaluate whether he fits into the Knicks' future plans, here’s a reminder of what Robinson has accomplished so far:

Ranks second all-time in extra chances created in a single postseason (offensive rebounds + steals – missed shots – turnovers) since the stat was first tracked in 1974.

Among 727 players with 30+ offensive rebounds in playoff history, Robinson is No. 1 all-time in offensive rebound percentage (21 percent) and No. 3 in offensive rebounds per game (4.1).

He has averaged more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds in the playoffs for three straight years — a rare feat.

If the Knicks were to capitalize on Robinson’s peak trade value, now would be the ideal time to explore that move. But there’s one major complication: The Knicks now fully understand the value Robinson brings alongside Towns. Their differing skill sets complement each other when they share the floor, balancing offense and defense more effectively than either can do alone.

If Towns is in New York for the long haul — maybe Robinson should be too.