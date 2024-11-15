NBA insider lays the groundwork for LeBron's retirement after next season
By Quinn Everts
It hasn't even happened yet, and it's already starting to hurt. Yes, we're talking about LeBron James retiring from the NBA. If you're an NBA fan in your teens, you literally don't remember life without LeBron. Even if you're almost 30, most of your NBA memories are built around the foundation of LeBron. He has shaped the modern NBA into what it is, and the thought of him retiring has never even felt real.
But as LeBron approaches his 40th birthday, the inevitability of his eventual retirement becomes more real with each passing day. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the dreaded day could come as early as the end of next year.
Charania also added that "Maybe Bryce James jeeps him around an extra year or two," referring to LeBron's second-oldest son, who is currently a 3-star recruit in the class of 2025. Bryce has offers from Ohio State and Duquense but hasn't committed to any college yet.
The problem with that logic for LeBron is that — while clearly talented — Bryce is not the type of prospect who could make an NBA roster after just one year of college basketball. If LeBron's plan is to wait for Bryce to (potentially) reach the NBA, it would probably add an extra three or four years to LeBron's career. None of us would mind that, though.
LeBron James is still dominating in year 22
Part of the reason why LeBron's retirement is such a sad thought is because he's still so good. Not "old man" good, either. Still "near the best player in the league" good. James has posted two straight triple-doubles for the Lakers, the second one being a 35-point masterpiece against the Memphis Grizzlies.
If LeBron was on the last leg of his career, hobbling to the finish line, his impending departure from the league wouldn't hurt as much. But him still being so competitive makes the thought of him calling it quits hard to fathom. Can we get five more years, please? 45 isn't that old.