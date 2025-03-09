NBA Mock Draft: 3 bigs the 76ers can target with top-six pick to line up Joel Embiid successor

Joel Embiid's injuries may finally be causing the Philadelphia 76ers front office to start to consider life without their All-Star center. Fortunately for Philadelphia, the team's disastrous 2024-25 season has them positioned to secure a top pick in this year's NBA Draft.

The catch for Philadelphia is that their pick will belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder unless it falls within the top-six. It's a boom-or-bust proposition for the 'Sixers. Their fans may not want to see them lose enough games to secure a pick at the top of the draft but this roster desperately needs an infusion of young talent.

If the 76ers do land a top-six selection they should target one of these three big men. The particular big they target will depend on exactly what pick they land.

76ers draft target No. 1: Cooper Flagg

The 76ers are going to require more than a little draft luck to come away with Cooper Flagg. He is going to be the No. 1 overall pick. He projects more as a power forward than a center at the pro level but it's easy to see how he can slot into a starting lineup without Embiid in Philly.

There were concerns about Flagg's shooting early in the season but he's quieted that noise with his stellar play down the stretch. He's a high-level competitor who can score in a variety of ways. He'll even enter the NBA as a high-level passer which is particularly rare for any collegiate prospect.

Flagg may never be an all-league defender but he has the physical gifts required to be an above-average stopper at multiple positions. If he fulfills his potential as a switch defender in the NBA he could anchor a terrorizing defense for Philadelphia.

The odds of the 76ers landing Flagg are remote but it is the dream scenario for the franchise. Landing him would free the team's front office to let go of Embiid without a second thought.

76ers draft target No. 2: Khaman Maluach

Interestingly, the next best potential replacement for Embiid also plays his college basketball at Duke. Unlike Flagg, Khaman Maluach is a pure five who would replace most of what Embiid gives his team when healthy.

Defense should be Maluach's calling card at the pro level. He provides elite rim protection thanks to his athleticism and 7-foot-6 wing span. He isn't the most experienced prospect in this draft class but he already shows good instincts when it comes to challenging shots on the interior.

Offensively, Maluach's game is still a work in progress. He does a nice job of providing Duke's offense with vertical spacing as a rim runner. He needs more repetitions working the pick-and-roll but there's upside there for the team that drafts him.

Maluach does not have the upside that made Embiid a franchise cornerstone for Philadelphia but he can provide them more value with his availability. The 76ers would lose out on Embiid's low-post game in this "trade" but that's something they can accept.

76ers draft target No. 3: Derik Queen

Derik Queen is the one pure center in this draft class who has any chance of growing into the sort of offensive initiator that Embiid has been at various points in his career. The problem with the Maryland big man is that he has none of the defensive acumen that Embiid gives his team.

On offense, Queen can hurt opponents in a variety of ways. He has quality low-post skills but can also step out on the floor and attack the rim with face up opportunities. Queen also shows occasional flashes of brilliance as a passer for the Terrapins. If things break right for him, he can be a center that drives efficient offense with the ball in his hands.

As good as Queen can be on offense, he is equally as bad on defense. His effort level on that floor leaves much to be desired. Ramping up his defensive intensity could cure a lot of what ails him. He lacks the elite athleticism or length required to be a top-notch rim protector even if he plays with maximum effort.

Queen won't make fans in Philadelphia forget about Embiid but he can grow into an offensive star that helps them in different ways. He'll require patience at the pro level but has enough upside to gamble on.