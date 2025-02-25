Fansided

NBA Mock Draft after 76ers hit rock bottom: Who can help this mess?

It can't get much worse for the 76ers.
ByChristopher Kline|
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers hit a new low on Monday night, losing 142-110 to the shorthanded Chicago Bulls in front of a jeering, dejected Wells Fargo Center.

That is eight straight losses for the Sixers, including seven straight since Daryl Morey infamously said Philadelphia is still a contender "if you squint." Rarely does an NBA team look so hopeless, so devoid of purpose out on the court. Joel Embiid was hurt for Monday's game (and is potentially done for the season), but Chicago has been a bottom-five offense since the Zach LaVine trade. Getting roasted by Josh Giddey and the Nikola Vucevic-less Bulls to the tune of 142 points is comically inept.

Nothing on paper would suggest that the Sixers are this bad. This is a team that has lost the will to compete. Nick Nurse's rotations are a mess, and yeah, it's hard to build a rhythm when your stars are available less than half the time. But we have seen injury-riddled teams put up more respectable efforts than this. Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, two max contract former All-Stars, were both on the court in Monday's shellacking. The Sixers have rolled over and died, and it's hard to imagine them waking back up.

It's all about the tank moving forward, really no matter what happens with Embiid's diagnosis. The Sixers' first-round pick in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft is top-six protected. Otherwise it goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Right now, the Sixers possess the sixth-best lottery odds — right on the bubble. They're two games ahead of the Toronto Raptors for the fifth-best lottery odds. Charlotte is 5.5 games back with the fourth-best odds, but at this rate, we discount it. Philly might lose out.

If there's a silver lining to this season, it's that Philadelphia should get an impactful player if the pick conveys. The top of the draft is plenty loaded.

2025 NBA Mock Draft as Joel Embiid, 76ers come apart at the seams

Order

Player

Team

Pos., School

1

Cooper Flagg

Washington Wizards

F, Duke

2

Dylan Harper

Utah Jazz

G, Rutgers

3

Ace Bailey

New Orleans Pelicans

F, Rutgers

4

VJ Edgecombe

Charlotte Hornets

G, Baylor

5

Khaman Maluach

Toronto Raptors

C, Duke

6

Kasparas Jakucionis

Philadelphia 76ers

G, Illinois

7

Jeremiah Fears

Brooklyn Nets

G, Oklahoma

8

Derik Queen

Chicago Bulls

C, Maryland

9

Collin Murray-Boyles

Portland Trail Blazers

F, South Carolina

10

Kon Knueppel

San Antonio Spurs

F, Duke

11

Ben Saraf

Miami Heat

G, Israel

12

Nolan Traore

Houston Rockets (via PHX)

G, France

13

Tre Johnson

Atlanta Hawks (via SAC)

G, Texas

14

Liam McNeeley

Miami Heat (via GSW)

F, UConn

15

Jase Richardson

San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)

G, Michigan State

16

Kam Jones

Orlando Magic

G, Marquette

17

Egor Demin

Dallas Mavericks

F, BYU

18

Noah Penda

Utah Jazz (via MIN)

F, France

19

Asa Newell

Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

F, Georgia

20

Labaron Philon

Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET)

G, Alabama

21

Thomas Sorber

Indiana Pacers

C, Georgetown

22

Noa Essengue

Brooklyn Nets (via MIL)

F, France

23

Danny Wolf

Brooklyn Nets (via HOU)

C, Michigan

24

Flory Bidunga

Atlanta Hawks (via LAL)

C, Kansas

25

Bogoljub Markovic

Brooklyn Nets (via NYK)

F, Serbia

26

Johni Broome

Washington Wizards (via MEM)

C, Auburn

27

Rasheer Fleming

Orlando Magic (via DEN)

F, St. Joseph's

28

Yaxel Lendeborg

Boston Celtics

F, UAB

29

Boogie Fland

Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC)

G, Arkansas

30

Dink Pate

Phoenix Suns (via CLE)

G, USA

76ers draft Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis with No. 6 pick

Philadelphia should have its pick of appealing guards or wings with the No. 6 pick, but Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis gets the nod here. The Sixers' backcourt is already fleshed-out with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes in rotation, but Jakucionis' skill level and positional size is too much to pass up.

At 6-foot-6, Jakucionis shouldn't have trouble sharing the floor with Philly's other guards. There may still be some defensive concerns that crop up, but the offensive fit is seamless. Jakucionis is prolific both on and off the ball.

He can make pick-and-rolls look effortless, nixing defenders with off-beat handles and precision footwork. Off-ball, he's a smooth spot-up shooter who can attack errant closeouts and whip sharp passes in the flow of the offense.

The Lithuanian 18-year-old stands out as one of the best passers in the draft. Philly, year after year, struggles to put enough quality passers around Embiid. More so, Jakucionis gives the Sixers another source of legitimate self-creation — extra important when considering the long-term instability of Embiid and George. Jakucionis' output has been a mixed bag against top competition, but his handles are advanced and he has a wicked step-back in his bag. He will need to prove his mettle against NBA athletes and cut down on turnovers, but the offensive baseline seems very high.

Other potential 76ers targets

Khaman Maluach, Duke: A fluid 7-foot-2 center finishing at a historic clip around the rim. If the Sixers want a raw mound of clay to mold behind Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, this is their man

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma: Double down on athleticism and aggression in the backcourt with Jeremiah Fears and Tyrese Maxey. Fears is 6-foot-4 with an explosive first step, tremendous physicality as a finisher, and enough passing flourishes to offset turnover concerns. He's also 18, with lots of room to grow.

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: If he lands in Philadelphia's lap, it's a no-brainer. VJ Edgecombe is the best defensive playmaker in the draft and a one-percent athlete, which translates to strong drives and impressive detonations at the rim. Now he's shooting 3s and setting up teammates consistently, too.

Liam McNeeley, UConn: Pretty much your classic Joel Embiid running mate on the wing. Liam McNeeley is 6-foot-7 with a sniper's accuracy from 3-point range and enough ball-handling wiggle to get downhill out of DHOs or pick-and-rolls, with a heads-up eye for passing and underrated vertical pop around the rim.

