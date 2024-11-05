The NBA's next superstar might be hidden on a terrible Washington Wizards team
The Washington Wizards were one of the most active teams in free agency after acquiring the first overall pick in the draft, signing players such as Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon, and Deni Avdija. After their disastrous 2023-24 campaign, fans witnessed the “Jordan Poole experiment” fall apart, with Poole, initially seen as the face of the franchise, quickly relegated to the bench as the team finished with just 15 wins.
Now six games into the new season with a 2-4 record, there’s a glimmer of hope, as Bilal Coulibaly has had one of the most impressive sophomore seasons, showing signs of real growth.
Originally selected with the seventh overall pick by the Indiana Pacers, Coulibaly's draft rights were traded to the Wizards for two second-round picks and Jarace Walker. He had previously played for the Metropolitans 92 in France alongside his former teammate, number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama, where he proved he could stand out on his own, averaging 21.9 points, 2.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. His standout Summer League performance heightened excitement within the franchise, fueling optimism about his potential heading into his rookie season.
However, his first year didn’t go as planned. Starting on the bench and later joining the starting lineup, Coulibaly averaged just 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 27.2 minutes across 63 games. His shooting remained average by NBA standards, with 43.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3 — solid numbers but not quite what the Wizards were hoping for after his success in France.
Bilal Coulibaly is taking the leap before our eyes
Determined to elevate his ball-handling and perimeter shooting, Coulibaly has become a rising star this season, averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 rebounds on 55.2 percent shooting from the field and 44.0 percent from 3 in 34.8 minutes as a starter. Recently, he posted a career-high 27 points and nine rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks, helping secure the Wizards' most recent win.
The Wizards haven’t made the playoffs in three seasons and have undergone multiple roster changes along the way. Projected to finish low in the Eastern Conference, this young team now has a chance to defy expectations. If the Wizards can make a push for the play-in tournament, Coulibaly could find himself in the running for the Most Improved Player award, alongside favorites Jalen Williams and his former overseas teammate, Victor Wembanyama.