NBA Pacific Division Power Rankings: Luka and LeBron give Lakers new life

You know at the end of Shutter Island when the big reveal is that Leonardo DiCaprio is a patient at the asylum he's "investigating?" But instead of being shocked, you just think Yeah... we kinda knew that.

That's pretty much what Luka Doncic on the Lakers has been like. The big reveal is that Los Angeles is a legitimate contender now, which was really, really obvious when they traded for Luka Doncic. Oh, two of the smartest and most otherworldly talented basketball players ever make each other better? Yeah... we kinda knew that.

The West at large has suddenly turned into a heavyweight fight, and the Pacific Division specifically features the two teams that got the biggest makeovers at the trade deadline. Here's how things are shaking up on the West Coast — and a tad inland.

NBA Pacific Division Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Lakers (39-21)

Unfortunately, you can no longer argue with your most annoying friend about the Lakers being a contender because they really are a contender.

Luka Doncic is quickly sliding back into Luka Doncic form after missing two months with an injury, and his latest offering, a 30-point, 15-assist gem against the Pelicans, was his best effort yet with the Lakers.

It also appears that reports of LA's hapless defense may have been exaggerated. Since trading Anthony Davis, this team has actually gotten better on that end. Since All-Star, the Lakers have the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

2. Golden State Warriors (34-28)

Okay, the Jimmy trade worked for Golden State. When the deal went down, I gave the Warriors a C+ because while I understood the thought process, I didn't think 2025 Jimmy Butler would elevate them from possible play-in team to a peer of OKC and Cleveland.

I still have my reservations on whether it truly has done that, but the Warriors are 9-1 with Jimmy in the lineup and it's hard to nitpick 9-1.

3. Los Angeles Clippers (32-29)

It's tough to get a gauge on this team. The Clips are very good defensively, but the offense doesn't peak high enough for this team to really scream contender.

I can envision a world where the Clippers force a seven-game series with one of the elite teams of the West, and (stop me if you've heard this before) a healthy Kawhi Leonard changes — oh, you have heard that before?

Anyway, the Clips have been better this year than I guessed they would, but aren't in the tier of their citymates or Golden State right now.

4. Sacramento Kings (32-28)

It's hard to get better after trading your best player... and Sacramento hasn't done that. But a few weeks post-De'Aaron Fox trade, it doesn't appear the team has gotten considerably worse, either. A four-game winnning streak has them at 32-28, exactly one game behind the Warriors for the all-important sixth seed in the West.

Zach LaVine is sizzling after a slow start in Sactown, hitting 18 of 27 3-point attempts in his last four games. Going from a Chicago team that no one watched to a Kings team that no one watches makes it tough for LaVine's season to be appreciated, but he's been outstanding this year.

5. Phoenix Suns (29-33)

I've been really hard on the Suns this season... so why stop now? No, I don't think a big Collin Gillespe game is going to swing this team's fortunes. No one on this team cares enough to convince me they have a playoff run in them. Also, this core never ever ever being good, ever being good gives me a little pause too!

Stan Van Gundy called the Suns defense "pathetic" last night, and he's right. Someone dive on the ground! This team has a worse defensive rating than the Toronto Raptors, who have resorted to benching their good players late in games to improve draft lottery seeding.