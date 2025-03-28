NBA Play-In standings update after Bulls beat Lakers in stunning fashion

Last night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls delivered what might be the most thrilling finish of the regular season. Josh Giddey sank a halfcourt buzzer-beater, sealing a 119-117 victory for Chicago and sending the United Center into a frenzy.

JOSH GIDDEY WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FROM HALF COURT 🚨



COMPLETES AN 18-POINT 4Q COMEBACK FOR THE BULLS!!#TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/66AbdWc0rw — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2025

The Bulls were no strangers to the Lakers, having blown them out by 31 points in Los Angeles just five days prior. LeBron James and the Lakers, fresh off an exhausting back-to-back, barely escaped Indiana with a last-second tip-in from James the night before. Given the circumstances, many assumed the Bulls had the edge, but with 12.1 seconds left, the Lakers held a 115-110 lead and had multiple opportunities to close out the game.

Then, everything changed.

Bulls stay hot, climb in tight playoff race

Not only did Chicago hand the Lakers their fourth loss in five games, but they also took a crucial step forward in the Eastern Conference Play-In race. Sitting in ninth place, the Bulls now hold a one-game lead over the Miami Heat, keeping their postseason hopes intact. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic, who had won three straight before falling to Dallas, saw their lead for the eighth seed shrink to just 1.5 games.

While the Bulls’ resurgence has been impressive, it may have come too late in the season. After dealing Zach LaVine at the trade deadline for little return, Chicago found itself stuck in limbo — torn between tanking for a top draft pick or another season of play-in purgatory.

But instead of folding, the Bulls have flipped the script.

Coby White and Josh Giddey lead Bulls’ late-season charge

As the calendar flipped to March, Chicago knew it needed a drastic turnaround to salvage its season.

Since starting the month 0-2, the Bulls have gone 9-2, fueled by two separate four-game win streaks. They’ve surged from 25-38 to 33-40, keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Leading the charge? Coby White and Josh Giddey.

White has been playing at an All-Star caliber level, averaging 29.5 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting in March. Meanwhile, Giddey has been a near triple-double machine, posting 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Their elevated play has been the driving force behind Chicago’s best stretch of basketball this season.

While a 33-40 record isn’t exactly something to celebrate, it gives Bulls fans a reason to believe. With just nine games left, their playoff fate remains undecided, but one thing is certain:

This is the most entertaining Bulls basketball we’ve seen all season.