NBA Player Rankings: Every New York Knicks player ranked too high, too low and just right on the NBA99

NBA players are constantly judged throughout the season, with fans building their own Mount Rushmore of rankings at every position. Whether debating if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is better than Stephen Curry or whether Al Horford plays a more crucial role than Brook Lopez, no two lists are ever the same.

Enter NBA99, FanSided’s ranking of the top 99 players in the league right now. This position-based ranking evaluates players across categories — guards, wings, bigs, and forwards — to determine where they stand among their peers. While the NBA is trending toward a positionless game, roles still matter, and so does who ranks at the top in each category.

Some teams have only one player on the NBA99 list, while others boast five or six names in the top 50. While team record, scoring margin, and impact are major factors, intangibles — the things that don’t always show up on the stat sheet — also play a crucial role in shaping a player's ranking.

So, where do the New York Knicks land? Let’s dive into the rankings.

Josh Hart: 60th — Too low

Josh Hart is the textbook definition of an elite role player, yet he remains one of the most underrated contributors in the NBA.

Currently second in the league in total minutes, Hart is having a career-best season, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The Knicks simply play a tougher brand of basketball when Hart is on the floor.

Without Hart, the Knicks wouldn’t be sitting third in the East — a reality that should have him comfortably in the top 40-50 range rather than 60th.

OG Anunoby: 59th — Slightly Too Low

OG Anunoby’s ranking at 59 isn’t egregious, but he deserves a slight bump.

In his first full season with New York, Anunoby faced immense pressure to prove himself after signing a five-year, $212 million contract this past offseason.

While his 16.4 points per game doesn’t jump off the stat sheet, his impact on both ends of the floor has been critical to the Knicks' success:

He leads the team in steals (1.4) and blocks (0.9) while being one of their most consistent defenders. Despite a foot injury that caused him to miss some time in January, he has played 55 games and has been a crucial two-way presence.

While 59th isn’t an outrageous ranking, his defensive value and two-way ability should place him a few spots higher.

Mikal Bridges: 54th — Just Right

Mikal Bridges continues to exceed expectations in his first season alongside his Villanova Wildcat brothers, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Despite never missing a single game in his NBA career, Bridges has elevated his offensive game in New York, averaging 17.4 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting. His size and length give him an edge over most two-way players, making him a defensive force and reliable mid-range scorer.

Defensively, his size and length make him a nightmare for opposing wings, and his ability to impact the game on both ends cements his ranking.

Some might argue his offensive production could be higher, but 54th feels like the right placement.

Karl-Anthony Towns: 15th — Slightly Too Low

Trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Karl-Anthony Towns was a bold move by the Knicks, but it’s paid off in a massive way.

Towns has been a seamless fit in the offense, balancing his perimeter shooting with elite rebounding and interior scoring. He ranks second on the team in scoring with 24.5 points per game and second in the NBA in rebounds with 13.4 per game. His ability to stretch the floor while maintaining dominance inside makes him an ideal complement to Jalen Brunson.

Towns has already shattered franchise records, quickly becoming the Knicks' most dominant big man since Patrick Ewing.

While 15th is an acceptable spot, a bump into the top 12-13 range would better reflect his impact.

Jalen Brunson: 8th — Just Right

When it’s all said and done, Jalen Brunson could go down as the greatest Knick in franchise history.

After finishing fifth in MVP voting, earning All-NBA Second Team honors, and making his first All-Star appearance last season, Brunson’s standard of excellence has only risen.

This season, he’s been nothing short of sensational:

26.1 points per game

First Knicks All-Star starter since Carmelo Anthony

One of the most clutch players in the NBA

Brunson’s ability to control the tempo, execute under pressure, and thrive in Tom Thibodeau’s system makes him a top-10 player in the NBA — a ranking that feels well deserved.