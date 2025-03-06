NBA Player Rankings: Every Los Angeles Lakers player ranked too high, too low and just right on the NBA99

Call me biased if you like, but I think we do some pretty cool stuff here at FanSided. You're here already, so I don't need to sell you, but just in case you're not aware, this is the NBA99, FanSided's regularly updated ranking of the best NBA players in the league right now.

The NBA99 is a group effort, as our panel of NBA experts are responsible for maintaining the rankings. Naturally, this will lead to debate, discussion and a lot of important questions, such as is your favorite player too low? Is your team's biggest rival too high? What does Jaylen Brown have to do to start getting some respect?

As someone that tends to focus on the Los Angeles Lakers, my inclination is to hone in on how well the purple and gold are represented on the list at any given time. We're just over a month out from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade and the Lakers are the hottest team in the league, so it seems like a good time for a check-in.

No. 4: Luka Doncic

Given how talent-rich the NBA currently is, number four is a lofty ranking. Does Luka deserve it? Let's start at the top, where the top three in order are Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shai is hanging 50-burgers every other night it seems, so as good as Giannis is, I'd have to go with SGA at number two. No huge complaints though, as Luka should certainly rank behind all three of these guys given that he's only played in nine games for his new team since missing about six weeks with a calf injury.

What about the guys behind Luka? Should any of them jump the former Maverick? Let's look at the rest of the top 10. At five we have Jayson Tatum, who has put together another outstanding season in leading the defending champion Celtics to a 44-18 record. Tatum's durability is often overlooked, and for that reason, he needs to be ahead of Luka at this moment. Luka's ceiling is arguably higher, but he just hasn't matched Tatum's production this year.

At six is Victor Wembanyama. Wemby is out for the year with a blood clot in his shoulder, but before he was diagnosed he was running away with the Defensive Player of the Year award. Still, his impact hadn't translated to even a play-in spot for the Spurs, so although it will probably be Wemby's league before long, Luka needs to stay above him.

Let's run through the next four a little more quickly. The Suns are a mess, but it isn't Kevin Durant's fault. He's averaging 26.9 points per game on his always unimpeachable shooting splits. He moves up. Jalen Brunson is the heart and soul of the Knicks, but if New York somehow offered him for Luka straight up, the Lakers would hang up the phone.

Anthony Davis played only one game for the Mavericks before getting hurt, and besides, there's a reason everyone thought the Lakers stole Luka from Dallas. He stays where he is. Then there's Steph Curry, who has caught fire since Jimmy Butler arrived in Golden State. Curry has averaged about 30 points per game since the All-Star break, and the Warriors are 6-1 in that time. He jumps Luka for now, also.

That leaves the newest Laker at seven after Tatum, Durant and Curry jump him. That's still a good place to be, and there's plenty of time for Luka to regain a top-three spot before the end of the season.

No. 13: LeBron James

This is what injustice looks like, folks. LeBron at number 13 would have been fair early in the year. It's the equivalent of a Third-Team All-NBA spot, which is where he's been the last three years. Now though? You only need one hand to count who has played better than LeBron for the past two months, and you'd still have fingers left over.

LeBron averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in the month of February, while raising his defensive game to 2010s levels. By any metric, he's been one of the best players in the league. Right now he's behind Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards in addition to all of the players mentioned in Luka's section. If we're being honest with ourselves, he should jump all of them, Luka included. I'm even including Tatum in that. LeBron goes to number four, dropping Luka to eight.

Can LeBron possibly keep this pace up at the age of 40? That's the million-dollar question, but I know one thing: I won't be the one to bet against him.

No. 56: Austin Reaves

Let's give it up for Austin Reaves, who has finally begun to get the respect he deserves this year. The Lakers wouldn't be where they are without Reaves, not even close. He's averaged over 19 points a game while also being the Lakers' key playmaker just behind LeBron with six assists per game.

There are 30 NBA teams, so for Reaves to be at 56, that means he's considered to be a top-two player per team. The eye test agrees, as do the Lakers' splits when he plays and when he sits. Reaves is second on the team in plus-minus behind Dorian Finney-Smith, who arrived in late December and avoided some of the early-season tribulations that the rest of the team endured.

Kristaps Porzingis, Mikal Bridges and Scottie Barnes are just ahead of Reaves on the list. Porzingis and Bridges are A+ complementary pieces, but they can't carry a team like Reaves does at times for the Lakers. Barnes has similar overall numbers to Reaves, but Reaves' superior outside shooting gives him the edge there, too.

Behind Reaves are RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Somehow, he ended up in the Raptors-Knicks section of the list, but he deserves to be over these players as well. Can he jump even higher than 53? That's where it gets tricky. Counting down from 53 we have Lauri Markkanen, Jalen Suggs, Zach LaVine and Jarrett Allen.

It's fair to keep Reaves below each of these players. Markkanen is in the same ballpark stats-wise, but his size gives him a slight edge. Suggs was one of the most voracious on-ball defenders in the league before he got hurt in January, and the Magic have taken an enormous step back without him. For all of Reaves' many talents, he's not a shutdown defender.

LaVine hasn't skipped a beat since being traded to the Kings. He's much more athletic than Reaves, and he's a better shooter, too. Allen has been the ultimate winning player for the Cavs with his rebounding and rim protection. Reaves might be selected first if a draft was held today, but the Cavs wouldn't have the best record in the NBA without Allen.

So, there you have it. Luka moves down a few spots to number eight, LeBron flies all the way up to number four, and Reaves gains some ground to move to 53.