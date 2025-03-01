Many thought Los Angeles Clippers veteran swingman Norman Powell was insane when describing one-time teammate Paul George's departure as "addition by subtraction" before the season. Fast forward about eight months later though, and Powell lands right in front of George in FanSided's NBA99 player rankings. Maybe Norm was on to something.

Powell called his shot. His ascension has vaulted him from being unranked in the previous rendition of this list to No. 64 in our latest version. Notably, he's one spot ahead of George, who's taken a free-falling nosedive since joining the Philadelphia 76ers last summer. The latter has dropped from the 18th-best hooper in the Association to No. 65 by our accounts. Below, we'll highlight why the former surpassed his ex-Clippers comrade as they continue on polar opposite trajectories.

Check out NBA99, FanSided’s list of the 99 best players in the NBA. These rankings are a living project, updated regularly throughout the year, exploring how each player has carved out their NBA niche and how it is evolving over time. If you love the list, share it! If you hate it, even more reason to share it!

NBA Player Rankings: The case for Norman Powell over Paul George

Let's start with a simple side-by-side comparison of Powell and George's stats at this point in the 2024-25 campaign:

Norman Powell Paul George 45 GP 39 GP 24.2 PPG 16.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.2 RPG 2.2 APG 4.3 APG 1.3 SPG 1.8 SPG .496 FG%/.595 eFG% .432 FG%/.516 eFG% .428 3P% (7.8 3PA/G) 35.5 3P% (6.6 3PA/G) 2.9 BPM -0.2 BPM 1.9 VORP 0.6 VORP

Stats courtesy of Stathead.com and Basketball-Reference.com.

Numbers may not always tell the full story, but they don't lie. Powell has unequivocally been the more efficient option between him and George. Most importantly, his efforts are essential to winning on a Clippers squad that's exceeded expectations while PG and the Sixers plummet down the standings.

A superior scorer inside and out (excluding the mid-range), Powell has developed as the more consistent, go-to bucket-getting option. He's shooting astronomically better from beyond the arc on higher three-point volume and doubling George's nightly free throw output. The Clippers standout is generating offense more effectively while carrying the burden of a higher usage rate (27.2 percent to 24).

With the wear and tear of a 15-year career, George continues adding to his extensive injury history, which is seemingly taking a toll on him. He used to be known for being able to jump out of the gym and throw down thunderous poster jams. Yet, 31-year-old Powell, who was never touted for his athleticism, has closed the gap in that department. Their speed, agility and verticality combinations are as similar as ever, a telling sign of the nine-time All-Star's bodily deterioration.

Defensively, George remains solid. His active hands, basketball IQ, knack for clogging passing lanes and malleability to guard 1-5 will always make him viable on that end of the floor. However, Powell isn't a weak link on that side of the court and can hold his own, specifically on the perimeter. George's wing-stopping prowess isn't enough to offset their growing offensive chasm.

Playmaking-wise, George has a slight edge as a facilitator and ball-handler, but Powell is nearly as capable in these aspects. Both can put the ball on the floor and create opportunities for themselves and others. Again, the demarcation line isn't enough to pretend Norm hasn't leapfrogged PG from a total body of work standpoint.

Powell has undeniably seized the additional opportunities created by George's decision to sign a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. As of this writing, he's seen a meteoric 10.3-point-per-game year-over-year improvement. Somehow, that doesn't even crack the 30 biggest scoring jumps in league history, though it's undoubtedly a seismic leap.

Meanwhile, George has regressed in nearly every aspect. Physically and mentally, he hasn't been the perennial All-Star/All-NBA candidate we've become accustomed to seeing. The 76ers are ostensibly feeling buyer's remorse and aren't even one year into his deal. Fans are already over the experience and are searching for the nearest escape route.