NBA Playoff Power Rankings: Top seeds take care of business while Bucks stumble

"Wow" —Me, when the teams that won 66 and 61 games in the regular season look impressive in the NBA Playoffs.

That 66-win team, Cleveland, beat Miami 121-100 in its first playoff game. Although the Heat kept things semi-intriguing for three quarters, the inescapable Cavalanche struck in the fourth quarter and buried the Heat.

Boston, meanwhile, trailed at the half but outscored Orlando 55-37 in the second half and won comfortably. The Magic struggle on offense normally, and when compounded with Boston's elite defense, it's going to be a struggle to get buckets for the Magic all series.

After one game, it's hard to get a full read on first first-round playoff series, but here's a power rankings in the East before we tip off Game 2s.

NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Power Rankings after Game 1s

1. Boston Celtics

You can nitpick if you want, but it's hard to find glaring holes for this team. They are one of the best shooting teams of all time and that's obvious when they go 16/37 from 3-point range like they did in Game 1, and it never felt like they really got hot.

I take no joy in reporting that Boston will probably going to make the NBA Finals again. I mean it, too — I'm seething writing this.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

There wasn't much for Cavs fans to complain about in a 21-point win in Game 1, but zero points from De'Andre Hunter is worth watching as the series — and playoffs — progress.

Hunter's exclusion from the Cavs' gameplan is explained in part by Ty Jerome's monster 28-point game. Cleveland has multiple bench options who can pop off like a top scoring option, and it was Jerome's turn on Sunday.

3. Indiana Pacers

This team made the Eastern Conference Finals last year, won 50 games in the regular season and just dominated its first playoff game, and it's still mostly radio silence about the Pacers. I won't stand for it! I will be the voice of midwest America! The Pacers are good!

There is still a gap between Boston, Cleveland and then every other team, but the Pacers might be the first team on the other side of that gap. These guys are a threat (and are thrilling to watch).

4. New York Knicks

Playoff Cam Payne? Why the hell not!

New York got its usual production from Brunson and Towns, plus a big boost from OG Anunoby in Game 1, and a giant bench lift from Payne who scored 14 points. As usual, this team will need at least some pop from its bench to compete with the big boys.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

5. Detroit Pistons

Basically the only team that wasn't blown out in its Game 1, Detroit is the de facto No. 5 here.

All they had to do was not give up a 21-0 run and they would have beaten the Knicks comfortably! JB Bickerstaff should run the "don't give up a 21-0 run" play in Game 2.

6. Miami Heat

Even with a coaching advantage in any series they play, the Heat are in a pretty big talent hole against Cleveland, and when a team knows how to use all of its talent like the Cavs do, climbing out of that hole is borderline impossible. There's just not enough juice on this team to hang with a historically good Cavs offense.

Davion Mitchell had a good game, for what it's worth! Is he Miami's next developmental success?

7. Milwaukee Bucks

That was gross. Milwaukee lost Game 1 to Indiana, 117-98, and all the Bucks' weaknesses were on full display, perhaps most glaring being their lack of reliable scorers. There just aren't high-level options after Giannis Antetokounmpo; guys are asked to do more than they're capable of and that's always a recipe for failure.

Damian Lillard obviously makes a massive difference in Milwaukee's offense, but he won't be back until Game 3 and even then, who knows what kind of shape he'll be in. Things are dark in Wisconsin.

8. Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner provide a bright future for the Magic, but there's a complete lack of shot creation outside of those two in Orlando right now and it stifles any attempts at consistent offense. Every basket Orlando scores takes a lot of work; there isn't any flow to their scheme.

The Magic stay in games because of their fight on defense but Boston is so good on both ends that a good defense doesn't even feel like an advantage for the Magic.