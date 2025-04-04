NBA Power Rankings round-up: Where do the experts rank the Knicks as the regular season winds down?

The New York Knicks haven’t had the picture-perfect season many hoped for, but it’s gone better than expected. The additions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges have added a spark to the offense, while OG Anunoby has played up to the full value of his new five-year, $240 million deal.

It seems the Knicks are forever under a microscope — harsh media criticism and a fan base starved for a title have made sure of that. But now, with just six games left in the regular season, New York needs only two wins to hit the 50-win mark for the second straight year. That hasn’t happened since the 1994–95 season.

Even if the team is already eyeing the playoffs, the next two weeks matter, especially for the fans. Will Jalen Brunson return? Can the team’s depth hold up? These questions will be answered soon — but for now, let’s see where the experts place New York in the latest power rankings.

Bleacher Report: No. 8

Bleacher Report took a relatively balanced view of the Knicks, acknowledging that their recent loss to the Cavaliers came with plenty of context.

It was a tough game for a team still proving its playoff legitimacy. The loss might’ve fueled doubts, but the effort — especially without Brunson — was commendable.

“If any team went 8–6 without its primary creator, as the Knicks have, it'd likely be pretty satisfied. Add in Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns generally rising to the challenge of replacing Brunson's scoring, and it's not hard to sell the last few weeks as a success.”

BR was right to spotlight Anunoby, who’s on an eight-game streak of 20+ points. He’s thriving with more responsibility, and that momentum could carry into a strong postseason push.

ESPN: No. 11

ESPN had the Knicks falling from sixth to eleventh, mostly due to injury concerns and inconsistency. Unlike BR, they didn’t emphasize the Cavaliers game but noted how vital it is to get key players back.

Miles McBride has missed seven games with a groin injury, and Cameron Payne has been out for four. Delon Wright and rookie Tyler Kolek have filled in decently at point guard, keeping the offense afloat.

Mitchell Robinson, who’s been in and out since returning from injury, had his best game yet against the 76ers — 14 points and 14 rebounds in just his second start. If he can ramp up in time for the playoffs, he could be a difference-maker on both ends.

The Athletic: No. 11

The Athletic also slotted the Knicks at No. 11, focusing on the difficulty of their recent schedule. They’ve faced the Cavaliers twice and the Celtics once in their last eight games — all losses.

It’s worth noting the Knicks have barely had a healthy roster all season. Brunson’s absence continues to loom large, but despite the setbacks, the team has held onto the No. 3 seed. That resilience hasn’t gone unnoticed.

CBS Sports: No. 5

CBS Sports gave the Knicks their highest ranking at No. 5, crediting their elite defense and steady play in Brunson’s absence.

Despite ranking 22nd in Offensive Rating, New York has the sixth-best Defensive Rating in the league. OG Anunoby is the clear standout — averaging 23.1 points, 39.1% from three, and 2.0 steals per game in March.

Without Brunson monopolizing the offense, Anunoby has stepped up efficiently and decisively. He’s playing at a level that could elevate the Knicks into serious playoff contention.

If the Knicks can stay steady while waiting for Brunson’s return and get their bench back to full strength, they could be a nightmare matchup come playoff time. There’s still a lot to prove — but with this roster, they’re built for more than just another solid regular season.